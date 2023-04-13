Overview: The 2023 Kenya Chess open tournament was organized by Chess Kenya and Terrian Chess Africa with IA Anthony Kionga as the Chief Arbiter

2023 Kenya Open Chess Championship:

U-16 Ladies:

Winner: Sana Omprakash Kayyar (Uganda) – 6.5 Points

Sana Omprakash Kayyar (Uganda) – 6.5 Points 2 nd : Dutt Lakshita (Malawi) – 6.5 Points

: Dutt Lakshita (Malawi) – 6.5 Points 3rd: WCM Shah Devashri (Kenya) – 5 Points

Uganda’s chess female youngster Sana Omprakash Kayyar smiled on the podium as a winner in the female U-16 category during the 2023 Kenya Open chess championship held at the Sarit centre, Nairobi city.

Rated 1412 by FIDE, Sana scored a total of 6.5 points, to win gold on a tie break over Malawi’s Dutt Lakshita.

Lakshita is currently rated 1257. WCM Shah Devashri from Kenya came third with five points.

Sana Omprakash Kayyar (middle)

Other Ugandan young female chess players at the tournament were; Zuri Tatiina (U-14) with five points, Aine Atubet (U-10) with 4.5 points, Talia Atubet (U-8) with 4 points and Nina Eliana Atukunda (U-10) who scored 2 points.

Christine Audrey Babirye, playing in the U-18 category scored 4 points.

GM Joseline playing Aine Atubet in round 3

Meanwhile, the open category was won by United States of America Grand Master Gareyev Timur, rated 2602.

Timur scored 8.5 points in 9 rounds. Another Grand Master Safarli Eltaj from Azerbaijan came second with 8 points.

GM Timur Garayev (USA) poses with Tandeka Shiloh (UGA) just before round one

The best ranked Ugandan in the open category was FIDE Master Harold Wanyama with 7.5 points coming in the fifth place.

IM Arthur Ssegwanyi was 8th overall with 7 points. FM Haruna Nsubuga was 15th with 7 points and Mike Akabo followed closely in the 16th position (7 points).

Emmanuel Egesa came 22nd (6.5 points), Abdul Shakuru Wagodo was 33rd (6.5 points), Farouk Fauza Karim Kizza finished 39th with 6 points, IM Elijah Emojong was 40th (6 points), Rajab Kamoga was 44th (6 points), Emmanuel Mukose was 79th (5.5 points), Anthony Tumusiime was 82nd (5.5 points) and ACM Ezekiel Masiko came 86th with 5 points.

The tournament was organized by Chess Kenya and Terrian Chess Africa.

The chief Arbiter was IA Anthony Kionga, deputized by FA Moses Maina.

The other arbiters were FA David Lekopie, FA Bernard Wanjala, FA Faith Wairimu, NA Amos Karanja, NA Francis Michuki, NA Christian Nderi, NA Esther Nderi, NA Ether Karanja and NA Mahonye Otieno.