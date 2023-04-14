Overview: The five schools that will represent Kampala region at the nationals are champions Kibuli S.S, Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga, Kawempe Muslim, Old Kampala and debutants Mengo S.S.

2023 Kampala region football Championship:

Finals:

Boys: Kibuli S.S 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga

Kibuli S.S Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga Girls: Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga 1-0 Kawempe Muslim S.S

Kibuli Secondary School reclaimed the boys’ football trophy in the Kampala region Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) competitions at the Mengo S.S playground on Thursday, 13th April 2023.

Aggressive forward Kenneth Kimera and Davis Busuulwa broke the resilience of Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga with two second half goals under cloudy conditions.

This followed a goal-less opening half in which Kibuli S.S remained dominant with clear-cut goal scoring opportunities including a goal line clearance and another effort razed off the cross bar.

In the second stanza, Kimera utilized Bahirah Katende’s inviting ball to beat goalkeeper Jordan Tusubira for the opener as a handful of Kibuli S.S supporters celebrated.

Moments later, Busuulwa tapped into an empty net after a quick counterattack.

Kibuli S.S’ defence led by the towering South Sudanese Bhan Gatwech remained water-tight.

Kibuli S.S captain gets the team trophy from USSSA former president Patrick Okanya

Kibuli S.S head coach Emuron Recoba was delighted by the performance and result.

“I am very happy for this performance and result. The players gave their all in the entire tournament. We are now getting set for the national championships.” An excited Recoba remarked in a post-match interview.

Edward Ssozi Kasozi, head coach at Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga attributed the loss to fatigue but was quick to draw important lessons ahead of the nationals in Western Uganda.

“We played a tough semi-final duel on the same day as the final. The players tried their best. We shall learn a lot from the tournament” Kasozi, whose side also lost to Kawempe Muslim last year in the final stated.

Kampala’s cream:

Mengo S.S who are handed by Samuel Mulondo (Uganda Cranes kits manager) will play at the nationals for the first time after ejecting Buziga Islamic 2-1 in the “Europa -like” playoff.

Uganda Martyrs High School girls team captain gets the trophy

Girls’ football:

Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga beat Kawempe Muslim 1-0 in the final.

Catherine Naggadya scored the all-important goal for Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga.

Other sports:

Basketball:

Nabisunsa Girls school won gold in girls’ basketball after beating Kibuli S.S 55-18 in the final.

Kibuli S.S took the boys’ gold whilst Aga Khan and hosts Mengo S.S settled for silver and bronze respectively.

In the boys’ final, Kibuli S.S defeated Aga Khan 62-36.

Hockey:

Kakungulu Memorial won boys and girls’ hockey.