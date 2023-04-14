Mengo Senior School will this year play at the finals of the National Post Primary Schools Championship for the first time.

The development comes after the school defeated Buziga Islamic 2-1 on Thursday in the playoffs to determine the fifth slot in the Kampala zonal qualifiers.

After several years of trying, it was Samuel Mulondo, the kits manager for the Uganda Cranes who delivered the much needed success.

Mulondo who has been the coach for the school since 2021 could not hide his delight after the team won.

“I’m grateful to God who has helped us to break the long jinx. What started as a dream is now a reality,” said an extremely delighted Mulondo.

He lauds the school management that has been supportive in their pursuit.

“If you look at the support we have got from the school this year, it is unprecedented. Right from the school headmaster Mr. Grace Nantajja to the games teacher Ms Alice and the students, everyone has played a crucial role.”

“The former students through their association have equally been supportive by buying jerseys, boots and so much more.” He added.

The coach now believes that this qualification can be a stepping stone for the school.

“I believe this is just the start and I hope we can use this as a stepping stone for further developments.” He said.

Mengo SS joined Kibuli SS, Uganda Martyrs, Kawempe Muslim and Old Kampala SS as the five schools that will represent Kampala at this year’s National Post Primary Championship in Fort Portal.