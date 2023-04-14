Martial Tchumkam was in Nairobi last year during the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy. The former Uganda Rugby Cranes international and current Rhinos Rugby Club head coach was then Uganda U20 head coach Richard Lumu’s forwards coach providing expert assistance in the scrummage.

For this year’s edition of the seven-year-old event, Tchumkam will be the “Baby Rugby Cranes” head coach. And he is excited to have the role.

“Before I say anything, I would (like to) give a vote of thanks to the Union for giving me this opportunity to be the head coach of the U20 (national team). As for the tournament, it’s always an excitement to be part of a rugby tournament. So I’m excited. I can’t wait to be in Nairobi and to ask my players to execute what we’ve been doing,” Tchumkam said to Kawowo Sports on Thursday evening after a training session at Kings Park.

In Tchumkam’s view, Uganda has assembled a more skilful squad of players who have also had more time to prepare for the tournament that kicks off on April 22 at Nyayo National Stadium.

“Compared to last year, I think the group of players that we have are more skilful, especially in the backline. And also, most of this group of players have been playing in the reserve league and some are playing even in the premiership. For us, it is an advantage. It means that they’ve tested the water so they will be able to give us something better than last year,” Tchumkam said.

Tchumkam and his technical team have already submitted their final 28-man squad for the tournament. Only two players – Hashim Kabogoza and David Bajjananseko – have stayed in the team that played in Nairobi last year although there are four others who were part of the training squad.

Uganda U20 celebrate after victory over Cote d’Ivoire. Bajjananseko (front center), coach Tchumkam (background left). Credit: Uganda Rugby Union/TW

“In the squad, we have only two players returning; Hashim and David. We have the twins who trained with us last year but were dropped. But this time around they are going. And we have some potential new players who are coming and they are very hungry,” Tchumkam revealed.

The bulk of the squad comprises players from the Central Region Reserve League, the Schools’ League, and the men’s Premier League. They include Walukuba flyhalf Gift Wokorach, Impis utility back Robert Sentongo, Kobs flyhalf Calvin Gizamba, and St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) scrumhalf Matthew Musasizi.

Tchumkam feels confident that Uganda will perform better than they did last year. Uganda finished in sixth place having entered the tournament as the bottom seed. They scored four tries, two conversions and eleven penalties. Captain Malcolm Daniel Okello bagged the top points scorers’ award.

“I’m confident that we are going there to compete. We are not going to participate as they say,” Tchumkam said.

Uganda will face Kenya in a repeat of last year’s fourth quarterfinal which ended 54-20 in favour of the hosts.

“I’m going to tell you; I know I have a very good team. My players just need to show up and play the game. I know Kenya is going to have a home advantage but that has never been a problem for me as a player and is never going to be a problem for me as a coach. So I’m trying to make sure the players have the right mindset for that game and they know. We have sent the message to them saying that ‘It is our final. (If) we win that game, we are going straight to the semifinal. And (if) we win the tournament, we represent Africa in the World Cup (World Rugby U20 Trophy).’ So they know what is at stake and I believe they will go and represent,” Tchumkam concluded.

Before flying to Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday morning, Uganda will play two more trial matches against SMACK’s U20 school team on Friday afternoon and Uganda Veterans on Sunday evening.