Competition : 2023 World School Chess Championships

: 2023 World School Chess Championships Dates : 14 th – 23 rd April

: 14 – 23 April Venue: Rhodes Island, Greece

Uganda’s delegation for the 2023 World school chess championships successfully arrived in Rhodes Island city (Dodecanese) in Greece.

The team of players and parents is accommodated at the 5-star Rodos palace hotel.

This team left Entebbe International Airport for Greece on the evening of Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The team is composed of three boys and six girls.

The boys are Emmanuel Atukirize (U-11), Jethro Mawejje (U-11) and Shiloh Tandeka (U-15).

The girls include Aine Atubet (U-11), Talia Atubet (U-9), Zuri Tatiina (U-15), Hailey Nio (U-15), Emmanuela Akot (U-15) and Hannah Mawejje (U-17).

“We traveled well and reached safely. Every player on the team is roaring to go ahead of round one on Friday, April 14, 2023” remarked Solomon Tumwesigye, one of the parents on the delegation.

The team is accompanied by head coach Mathias Ssonko who has been coaching all the players.

The head of delegation is Melinda Karungi, with the accompanying parents; Mirian Taremwa, Solomon Tumwesigye and Alex Nioniringiye.

