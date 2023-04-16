The Kyadondo Derby between Heathens and Buffaloes had over the years become a dull affair.

Toyota Buffaloes had last beaten Platinum Credit Heathens in the 2017-18 season when they completed a bold season double over their fellow Kyadondo club. But since then, Heathens have not just beaten Buffaloes, they have mopped the floor with them. This season’s first-round match ended 50-07 in favour of Heathens and it seemed the script would be the same in the second round yesterday afternoon.

But coach Charles Onen and his buffalo soldiers had other plans. They were just one point from a shock victory that would significantly alter the title race. The match that ended 20-19 brought the fire back into the Kyadondo Derby.

Buffaloes contested at the lineouts and breakdowns, and forced Heathens into making uncharacteristic errors. Liam Walker’s up-and-under kicks were brilliant, making the right choice between territory and aerial contest. He also slotted two drop goals at the start of each half.

Liam Walker celebrates with Daniel Kateregga Credit: Toyota Buffaloes/TW

Buffaloes were the better team in all metrics apart from the scrummage; one of which resulted in Heathens’ match-winning penalty try. Their goal-kicking left some precious points on the pitch which ultimately hurt them in the end.

Heathens were ahead of Buffaloes for only twenty-six minutes; five of those towards full-time. And that was all they needed to walk away with victory.

Thus, they stay top of the standings but their lead ahead of Kobs and Black Pirates is trimmed to just a point.

Full Round 14 Results:

Platinum Credit Heathens 20-19 Toyota Buffaloes

Walukuba Barbarians 37-07 Impis

Stanbic Black Pirates 45-00 Rhinos

Kobs 55-33 Rams

Jinja Hippos 20-10 Mongers