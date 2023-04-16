Rines SS WFC jumped out of the drop zone with a hard fought win against Makerere University on Sunday at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

The two teams came into this game level on points (15) and either side needed maximum points to pull away from the relegation zone.

It was Rines that got the better push, claiming a 3-2 win in a pulsating encounter.

Amina Nababi came haunting her former team, giving Rines the lead just seven minutes after kickoff.

A low drive from outside the box went beyond a fully stretched Zahara Kiiza in goal for Makerere.

The lead was however short lived with Husinah Mpanja leveling matters in what is arguably the goal of the goal of the tournament.

A minute after conceding, Makerere scored right from the restart with Mpanja’s long range effort from the centre beating goalkeeper Elsie Najjemba who had moved off her line.

Rines were able to restore parity in the 22nd minute when Jesca Namanda went through on goal to slot past goalkeeper Kiiza.

Two minutes into the second half, the visitors once again drew the game level when Rines SS captain Shakira Nalule scored into her goal.

Mpanja’s initial strike cannoned off the crossbar but deflected off Nalule and the ball found its way into the back of the net.

In the 58th minute, the hosts once again regained their lead,this time through Eva Naggayi who scored from the spot after Namanda was fouled by Winnie Nakanwagi in the box.

Rines eventually held on to claim all three points and move up to fifth place on 18 points.

Makerere University on the other hand drop into the relegation zone and are now second from bottom on 15 points, same as Lady Doves who are rock bottom.