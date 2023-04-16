Overview: The Uganda beach woodball national team has Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Micheal Musaazi and Israel Muwanguzi. The females include; Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Florence Mukoya, Lillian Zawedde and Jackie Naula. The beach woodball world cup will take place in Malaysia (July 2023).

The slots for Uganda beach woodball national team have been determined after the final round of trials held at Coco beach in Entebbe on Saturday, 15th April 2023.

A total of ten players (five per gender) were selected from the crop that was composed of forty-three players.

Joan Mukoova in action at Coco Beach as Christine Birungi watches over. Mukooa toppled the rest of the ladies

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) player Ronald Mulindwa toppled the rest of the other twenty-two male players in grueling trials also played at Bunjjako beach.

Mulindwa amassed a total of 337 points in the five trials, two better than another MUBS player, Robert Mutiibwa.

Seasoned Onesmus Atamba, attached to the Ndejje Woodball Corporate Club scored a total of 357 strokes in five circuits to finish third.

Experienced Onesmas Atamba could afford a smile after securing a slot on the national beach woodball team

“I am glad to have made the grade having come out of retirement to return to the beach. My experience will definitely mean a great deal to the team” Atamba who played at the previous beach woodball world cup that Uganda hosted.

Kisubi Corporates’ Micheal Musaazi finished fourth with 359 strokes beating Eminents’ Israel Muwanguzi on countdown.

Ladies:

Joan Mukoova, a player with Eminents club beat the rest of the ladies with a total of 355 strokes in five rounds.

Public Service’s Christine Birungi (373) followed suit in second place as MUBS’ Florence Mukoya (383) was third.

Christine Birungi gets ready before playing at Coco beach, Entebbe

Florence Mukooya gets the line right before playing at Coco beach, Entebbe

“The trials have been competitive throughout the period. I am happy that I managed to give my best and perform well. I thank my playing mates for the competition and I know, we shall get better as the tournament comes by” Birungi, a debutant on the team noted.

Vastly experienced Lillian Zawedde finished fourth with 390, eights strokes ahead of Jackie Naula (Public Service).

Jackie Naula in action. She secured the fifth slot with 398 strokes

The coach George Isabirye acknowledged that the trials were fair enough to all players.

He hinted on the need to double training sessions and polish up the teams.

“We have had fair trials since the first outing. He competition has been felt up to the last trial at Coco beach in Entebbe. As a team, we need to work harder as the tournament draws near” Isabirye disclosed.

The team is preparing for the World Beach Woodball championships that will take place in Malaysia come July 2023.

Sandra Nabaggala finished 11th overall and missed a berth on the national team

Qualified players:

Men:

Ronald Mulindwa (MUBS) – 337

Robert Mutiibwa (MUBS) – 355

Onesmus Atamba (Ndejje Woodball Corporate Club) – 357

Micheal Musaazi (Kisubi Corporate) – 359

Israel Muwanguzi (Eminents) – 359

Ladies:

Joan Mukoova (Eminents) – 355

Christine Birungi (Public Service) – 373

Florence Mukoya (MUBS) – 383

Lillian Zawedde (Ndejje Woodball Corporate Club) – 390

Jackie Naula (Public Service) – 398

Jackson Masiga finished 13th overall among the males.