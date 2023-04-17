Following a shock exit from the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the hands of Fufa Big League side Adjumani TC, Express turn their attention to the league where they aim to improve their position.

The Red Eagles have won their last two games in succession after failing to win in eleven before and James Odoch will be optimistic of continuing with the run when they host stubborn Busoga United.

The first round fixture was abandoned late in the game when Allan Kayiwa fired the hosts into the lead from a free kick and that followed protests from the fans forcing the game to end prematurely.

Express were awarded 3 points and as many goals following the incident and could complete a rare double over the students.

The visitors have been superb since league resumption winning all but three games in seven and understand that victory over the seven time champions will improve their survival chances as they currently lie 13th on the table with 22 points.

Express are 10th with 25 points but could move as up as 6th with a win.

In the previous 13 league meetings, Express FC edges with 6 wins against Busoga’s five with only two stalemates.

Match day 23 fixtures

Tuesday 18th April 2023.

· Gaddafi FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Express FC Vs Busoga United FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Blacks Power FC Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (4:00pm)

Wednesday 19th April 2023.

· URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm)

· UPDF FC Vs Vipers SC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)