Blacks Power kept their hopes of fending off relegation with a slim win over Maroons on Tuesday.

The Lira based side earned a 1-0 win at Akii-Bua Stadium to keep their survival hopes.

The lone goal of the game was scored by Dickens Okwir aka Diarra at the stoke of halftime.

The win took Blacks Power to 19 points but remain second from bottom.

However, they are just three points away from the safety zone with Busoga United and UPDF on 22 points.

Maroons on the other hand lost their first game in the second round. They remain tenth on the table on 27 points.