Express earned a comfortable win over Busoga United on Tuesday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wnakulukuku.

The Red Eagles secured a 3-0 victory to take their winning streak to three games in the league.

Dennis Otim, Joshua Akandwanaho and Enock Ssebagala scored a goal each in the one sided affair.

Otim fired Express into the lead a minute after the hour mark, heading home from close range and the home side led 1-0 at halftime.

Seven minutes into the second stanza, Akandwanaho doubled the lead with a screamer.

The icing on the cake came in the 83rd minute with second half substitutes Ssebagala and Faizo Ssekyanzi combining well with the former tucking home.

The win lifts Express to 8th place on 28 points while Busoga United remain 13th on 22 points.