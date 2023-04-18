Overview: Champions Fortportal S.S, runners up West Ville High School, St Mary's Simbya and hosts Nyakashura school will play in the national finals. For girls’ football, champions King of Kings will represent Rwenzori zone alongside the runners up Samling Peas Kicwamba at the nationals during the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA games in Mbarara city.

2023 USSSA Rwenzori Zone Football championships:

Finals:

Boys : Fortportal SS 1-0 Westville High School

: Fortportal SS Westville High School Girls: King of Kings 4-1 Peas Kichwamba

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Rwenzori zone football championships successfully climaxed at St Mary’s Simbya S.S in Bundibugyo district.

Fortportal Secondary School and King of Kings were the crowned as champions in the boys and girls’ categories respectively.

Fort Portal S.S boys football team

In total 43 schools (for either gender) took part in the competition with 22 schools in boys’ football and 21 for girls’ football.

Fortportal SS overcameWestville High School 1-0 in a tense well contested boys’ final.

Solomon Kaija scored the all-important goal direct from a well struck free-kick in stoppage time.

King of Kings SS team celebrates with the girl’s trophy

During the girls’ finale, King of Kings humbled Peas Kichwamba 4-1 in a one sided duel.

Everlyn Katusiime scored brace before a goal apiece from Ruth Nyakato and Oliver Kanyiginya won the day for King of Kings.

Peace Kelly Nakamya got the consolation for Peas Kichwamba.

King of Kings SS girls football team

Action between Fort portal SS and West Ville High School in the final

As hosts for the 2023 USSSA national boys’ football championship, Rwenzori zone will be represented by four schools.

Champions Fortportal S.S, runners up West Ville High School, St Mary’s Simbya and hosts Nyakashura school will play in the national finals.

For girls’ football, champions King of Kings will represent Rwenzori zone alongside the runners up Samling Peas Kicwamba at the nationals during the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA games in Mbarara city.

Summary:

Boys:

Quarter finals:

Fort Portal SS (4)0-0(2) Semuliki High School

Semuliki High School St Mary’s Simbya 1-0 Exodus

Exodus St Joseph’s 0-3 West Ville

West Ville Christ School 1-3 Divine Mercy

Semifinals:

West Ville 1-0 Divine Mercy

Divine Mercy St. Mary’s Simbya (2)1-1(4) Fort Portal SS

Third Place play-off:

St Mary’s Simbya 1-0 Divine Mercy

Final:

Fortportal S.S 1-0 West Ville High School

Girls:

Quarterfinals:

Peas Kicwamba (6)0-0(5) Nyakigumba Parents

Nyakigumba Parents Christ School 4-1 Rwenzori High

Rwenzori High King of Kings 9-0 Kibiito SS

Kibiito SS Haven High 6-1 Kasese SS

Semifinals:

Peas Kicwamba 7-3 Christ School

Christ School Haven High 1-6 King of Kings

Finals:

King of Kings 4-1 Peas Kichwamba

Fortportal S.S receive their trophy from USSSA and district officials