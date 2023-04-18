Overview:
2023 USSSA Rwenzori Zone Football championships:
Finals:
The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Rwenzori zone football championships successfully climaxed at St Mary’s Simbya S.S in Bundibugyo district.
Fortportal Secondary School and King of Kings were the crowned as champions in the boys and girls’ categories respectively.
In total 43 schools (for either gender) took part in the competition with 22 schools in boys’ football and 21 for girls’ football.
Fortportal SS overcameWestville High School 1-0 in a tense well contested boys’ final.
Solomon Kaija scored the all-important goal direct from a well struck free-kick in stoppage time.
During the girls’ finale, King of Kings humbled Peas Kichwamba 4-1 in a one sided duel.
Everlyn Katusiime scored brace before a goal apiece from Ruth Nyakato and Oliver Kanyiginya won the day for King of Kings.
Peace Kelly Nakamya got the consolation for Peas Kichwamba.
As hosts for the 2023 USSSA national boys’ football championship, Rwenzori zone will be represented by four schools.
Champions Fortportal S.S, runners up West Ville High School, St Mary’s Simbya and hosts Nyakashura school will play in the national finals.
For girls’ football, champions King of Kings will represent Rwenzori zone alongside the runners up Samling Peas Kicwamba at the nationals during the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA games in Mbarara city.
Summary:
Boys:
Quarter finals:
- Fort Portal SS (4)0-0(2) Semuliki High School
- St Mary’s Simbya 1-0 Exodus
- St Joseph’s 0-3 West Ville
- Christ School 1-3 Divine Mercy
Semifinals:
- West Ville 1-0 Divine Mercy
- St. Mary’s Simbya (2)1-1(4) Fort Portal SS
Third Place play-off:
- St Mary’s Simbya 1-0 Divine Mercy
Final:
- Fortportal S.S 1-0 West Ville High School
Girls:
Quarterfinals:
- Peas Kicwamba (6)0-0(5) Nyakigumba Parents
- Christ School 4-1 Rwenzori High
- King of Kings 9-0 Kibiito SS
- Haven High 6-1 Kasese SS
Semifinals:
- Peas Kicwamba 7-3 Christ School
- Haven High 1-6 King of Kings
Finals:
- King of Kings 4-1 Peas Kichwamba