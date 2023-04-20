Uganda Sevens kicked off the 2023 World Rugby 7s Challenger Series with a one sided 33-05 win over Brazil on Thursday.

Tolbert Onyango’s men dominated the first half of the game scoring three converted tries courtesy of Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoyrwoth (brace) who both ran over 70 meters to score.

Coupled with a penalty try, Uganda went to the break leading 28-00.

Brazil pinned Uganda early the second half and they were reward with a try at the posts but the conversion went just wide.

Nobert Okeny wrapped up the scoring with the last play of the game at the corner.

Next up forUganda is Jamaica at 2.32 p.m. EAT.

Pool action will be concluded on Day Two against the Korea Republic at 10.38 a.m. EAT.