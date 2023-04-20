Overview: The best teams will represent Africa at the 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Japan come June.

The national junior golf teams of South Africa (boys and girls) are set to be crowned as African champions for the umpteenth time on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Uganda.

The clinical teams of either gender have barely put a foot wrong in all the first three rounds.

They led from the opening day until close of business on day three on Wednesday at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo.

Boys:

After three rounds, South African boys’ team had a total score of 637 strokes from their outstanding three scorers.

Jack Buchanan who scored 3-under 69 on day two was 2-under on day three, same as Amilkar Bhana.

Jaden Deltel scored 1-under 1 with Keagan Crosbie returning 6-over 78.

South Africa celebrations are eminent after the final round in Uganda | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Zimbabwe follows with 709 in three rounds. Michael Wallace (70), Vincent Chindambazina (79), Tanaka Chatora (81) and Brydon Amm (81) were the scorers on the third round.

Egypt dislodged hosts Uganda from third place with 713 after 54 holes.

Taymour Youssef Mahmoud Rabie (79), Mohamed Amr Abdelhalim Abouelela (80), Mohamed Youssef Mohmoud Rabie (87) and Selim Abdalla Abdelaziz Naga Elebiary (89) scored for Egypt on round three.

Uganda is fourth with 714 strokes for the best three scorers.

During round three, Juma Abiti scored 76, Abdul Kakeeto (81), captain Reagan Joseph Akena (85) and Ibrahim Ssemakula had 88.

Juma Abiti looks down in disappointment after a weird shot | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Zambia is also tied for fourth like Uganda on 714 strokes.

Namibia is 6th (718), followed by Tunisia (721). Kenya and Mauritius are tied for 8th on 730 apiece.

Tanzania is 10th (757), Malawi 11th on 782 strokes, Botswana is 12th (801), Gabon 13th (833) whilst Cote D’Ivoire is 14th (835).

Girls:

South Africa is also taking the lead for the girls with 444 strokes after 3 rounds (54 holes).

Jasmine Furstenburg scored 75, Kyra Van Kan (76) and Zane Kleyhans had 76 on day three.

A South African girl in action off the bunker during the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Zimbabwe follows suit in second position with 476 strokes, Kenya third (503), Uganda fourth (517), Tunisia is 5th (536), Egypt 6th (538), Zambia 7th (546), Mauritius is 8th (559), Botswana is 9th (587), Tanzania is 10th (673) and Cote D’Ivoire is 11th (713).

Meanwhile, the longest drive contest held after round three on Wednesday was won by Uganda’s Abdul Kakeeto (boys) and Miriam Masiya from Zimbabwe.

Miriam Masiya and Abdul Kakeeto with their prizes after winning the longest drive contest at the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship in Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

Day four and the grand finale will be played on Thursday, April 20, 2023 with official flag lowering ceremony and prize giving presentation expected to crown off the tournament.

The best teams will represent Africa at the 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Japan come June.

Abdul Kakeeto swings off from the Tee-box during round three | Credit: Timothy Okiror