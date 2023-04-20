Overview: The 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Japan will be held between 20th and 23rd June.

Uganda national junior boys’ golf team has qualified to the prestigious 2023 Toyota World Cup which will take place in Tokyo city, Japan this June.

This was after coming second behind champions South Africa at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Uganda’s team was composed of the captain Reagan Joseph Akena, Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Abdul Kakeeto.

They amassed a total of 940 gross scores for the best three players to bag silver.

“We had the belief and right character especially on the final day of action after a slow start. I am happy for the rest of the players, our coach, technical personnel and management of the Uganda Golf Union. Giving up is nothing. Concentrate and stay focused ” Akena, Uganda’s captain stated.

Uganda’s head coach Flavia Namakula expressed delight upon the qualification, calming down after poor start in the opening three rounds.

“I am happy for the qualification to the Golf Junior World Cup. The players lifted themselves after poor showing in the first three rounds. We had a healthy talk session after the third round and eluded the pressure. We shall sit down and plan for the world cup” Namakula stated.

Boys:

South Africa successfully defended the boys and girls’ titles.

The boys’ team recorded a total of 850 gross score (for their best three players).

Zambia boys finished third with 944 strokes, one better than Zimbabwe.

Namibia completed in the fifth position (953), Kenya came 6th (956), Tunisia 7th (964), Egypt 8th (965), Mauritius 9th (972), Tanzania 10th (1007), Malawi 11th (1030), Botswana 12th (1066), Gabon 13th (1112) and Cote D’Ivoire 14th (1113).

Girls:

South Africa girls’ team qualified to the World Cup after toppling the rest of the countries with 592 strokes.

Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda and Tunisia followed suit in the respective five positions.

Zambia finished 6th, Egypt 7th, Mauritius 8th, Botswana 9th, Tanzania 10th and Cote D’Ivoire 11th overall.

The 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Japan will be held between 20th and 23rd June.