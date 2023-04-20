KCCA FC has confirmed the appointment of Jackson Mayanja as interim manager until the end of the season.

The Club revealed the appointment on Wednesday evening, indicating Mayanja will be in charge for the reminder of the season.

“KCCA FC has appointed Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja as the Interim Head Coach until end of June 2023.” The club confirmed on their website.

He replaces Morley Byekwaso who resigned on Sunday after elimination from the Stanbic Uganda Cup against Soltilo Bright Stars at the quarterfinal stage.

Mayanja, a legend in Lugogo returns to the club for a second stint as a coach, having managed the team in 2005.

Since then, he has been all over the place including managing teams like coached at URA FC, Bunamwaya SC, Kagera FC, Simba SC, Kyetume FC, AS Kigali (Assistant Coach), Uganda Cranes (Assistant Coach) and most recently Uganda Hippos (U20).

In the other changes made Badru Kaddu who has been the team first assistant coach since 2015 has been relieved of his duties.

He was in the dugout on Wednesday as KCCA FC lost 2-0 to URA FC in Lugazi.

Richard Malinga who has been part of the technical team and in charge of the Junior team has also been sacked and replaced by Saka Mpiima who is now elevated to the position of first team coach also doubling as the Junior Team head coach.

The Club recognizes their immense contribution in making KCCA FC the leading Club in Uganda and everyone at the Club wishes them well in their future endeavors.

KCCA FC NEW TECHNICAL TEAM

Jackson Mayanja ( Interim Head Coach)

Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange (Assistant Coach)

Saka Mpiima (First Team Coach / Junior Team Head Coach)

Moses Oloya(Goalkeeper Coach)

Felix Ayobo (Fitness and Conditioning Coach)

Ssewanyana Ivan (Team Doctor)

Tusuubira Emmanuel (Team Physiotherapist)

Nantale Betty ( Kits Manager)

Kawooya Bashir (Assistant Kits Manager)