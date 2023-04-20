Overview: South Africa (boys and girls) as well as Uganda (boys) are the successful three teams that will represent Africa at the 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Tokyo, Japan (20th to 23rd June).

South Africa has successfully defended the All Africa Golf championship in the boys and girls categories at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo in Uganda.

The boys’ team amassed a total of 850 strokes for the best three players in four rounds that climaxed on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The winning team for the boys was composed of Amilkar Bhana, Keagan Crosbie, Jack Buchanan and Jaden Deltel who led from the opening round to the final day.

South Africa booked the world cup slot as hosts Uganda finished second to secure the other ticket for the world cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Uganda amassed 940 strokes in four rounds for their best three players.

Zambia (944) finished third as Zimbabwe (945) and Namibia (953) completed fourth and fifth respectively.

In 6th position was Kenya with 956 strokes, Tunisia came 7th (964), one stroke better than 8th placed Egypt (965).

Mauritius finished 9th with 972, Tanzania 10th (1007), Malawi was 11th (1030), Botswana finished 12th (1066), Gabon was 13th 1112) and Cote D’Ivoire (1113).

Girls:

The South African girls totaled 592 in four rounds for the best two players; Kyra Van Kan and Zane Kleynhans.

The third South African female player was Jasmine Furstenburg.

In second place, Zimbabwe totaled 634 strokes as Kenya took third place with 662 strokes.

Hosts Uganda (691) and Tunisia (703) completed the respective five positions.

Zambia came 6th (715), Egypt was 7th (718), Mauritius finished 8th (742), Botswana completed in 9th (772), Tanzania in 10th (891) and Cote D’Ivoire finished 11th with 945 strokes.

Johnson Omollo, president of the Africa Golf Confederation was grateful for the participating countries that took part in the championship.

“I thank all the countries that took part in the championship. I am humbled for Uganda being great hosts. In a special way, I want to applaud the sponsors R&A, Africa Golf Confederation, Uganda Golf Union, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, National Council of Sports (NCS), Pepsi, Pinnacle security and all the others” Omollo, president, Africa Golf Confederation.

South Africa (boys and girls) as well as Uganda (boys) are the successful three teams.