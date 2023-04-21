Overview: 79 community physical trainers have successfully completed the community instructors’ clinic held at Win 5 Hotel and Spa in Kampala city.

At least 79 community physical trainers have successfully completed the community instructors’ clinic held at Win 5 Hotel and Spa in Kampala city.

The three-day session commenced on Wednesday, 19th through to Friday, April 21, 2023.

Fitness guru Robert Ssebugwawo takes the physical instructors through a limbering session at Win 5 Hotel and Spa, Kampala city.

This interactive session that had theory and practical parts was organized along the theme-line “active communities”.

The clinic was organized by sports for social development commission of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in conjunction with the Olympic solidarity.

Demonstration of physical exercising drills

Dr Donald Rukare addresses the physical educators

William Blick officiates at the opening ceremony

International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive member William Blick officiated at the official opening as Dr. Donald Rukare (Uganda Olympic Committee president) graced the closure.

I thank the Sports for Social Development Commission and you all the participants who have sacrificed to take part in this community instructors’ clinic. I thank the media for the work done. You will be ambassadors in the community to help the people avoid non-communicable diseases, risk of injuries, keep fit avoid stress. Through sports, we also promote the values of sport. Have integrity and be professional at all times. Dr Donald Rukare, UOC president

Dr Donald Rukare signs on the community initatitve banner

Simon Peter Komakech, chairperson Sports for social development commission

Simon Peter Komakech, chairman of Social for Social Development Commission expressed the need to have as many community physical trainers in the brave fight against non-communicable diseases, battling stress and having fit bodies.

We have had a successful clinic for community instructors. The number is promising and these will be ambassadors to spread the message to the countryside. I thank UOC and the Olympic Solidarity for the continuous support accorded. Simon Peter Komakech, chairman of Social for Social Development commission – Uganda Olympic Committee

Robert Ssebugwawo addresses the physical instructors

Some of the instructors for this clinic included Robert Ssebugwawo, a fitness instructor at the Parliament of Uganda, Simon Peter Komakech (Taekwondo, Modern Pentathlon, UOC), Joseph Collins Ssemanda (UOC, Uganda Modern Pentathlon, Uganda Woodball Federation, UOC) and Isma Yiga (UOC).

Isma Yiga talks to the physical educators through a session.

Joseph Collins Ssemanda talks to the participants

“I take it as a God’s calling to help others and realize that health is wealth. You are now endowed with skills to help many others in the community. We do this in a collective manner, we interdepend in this struggle of fitness to translate into active living. You must be professional at all times and honest” Ssebugwawo remarked.

Martin Emoku from Nakawa Luzira Parish receives his certificate

Barbra Assiimwe, the Secretary of sports for social development commission appends her signature on the board for active communities

Physical instructor Francis Owor from Munyonyo signs on the active communities initiative banner

“I am overwhelmed to take part in this session of community instructors’ clinic. I am now aware of what to do for my community and I am ready to spread the gospel to the other people” noted Gloria Beatrice Arizio, attached to Uganda Police.

Some of the sessions entailed modules of physical activity, their do’s and don’ts, the right nutrition among others.

The active community initiative was also officially launched as the different participants received certificates of participation and kits from the UOC.

Monica Aloyo from Nkumba Parish receives her kit from Dr Donald Rukare

Alfred Odong, a former NTV sports reporter also attended the training

Participants:

Andrew Maurice Adolo, Eunice Akello, Eddie Newton Alboho, Monica Aloyo, Auma Patience Anyango, Bradley Iverson Ardeit, Beatrice Gloria Arizio, Amos Awio, Veronica Ayo, Muhamed Bajema, Charles Mande, Charity Bosco Bazillic, Mable Datie Birungi, Ibrahim Bogere, Victor Marshall Miiro, Justice Elishammah, Martin Emoku, Stephen Olokojo, Hamza Kahwa, Daryl Andrew Kakeeto, Jonathan Edwin Kasanvu, Brandon Katura, Lincoln Kayongo, Micheal Kittale, Andew Kizza, Robert Komakech, Simon Boika Komakech, Godfrey Kyeyune, Ahmed Kassim Latigo, George Lubega, Livingstone Lukanga, Amos Lyada, Thomas Malikisi, Betty Masudio, Danny Mayanja, Abdul Wahab Muhangi, David Mukisa, Yusuf Muwanika, Hamidu Nabenda, Rashidah Najjuma, Angella Nakato, Michael Nalapa, Fauzah Namayengo, Joyce Namwebya, Arajab Ngobi, Immaculate Nnanyonyi, Ishmael Nuwagaba, Rose Nyakake, Abubaker, Amos Ochola, Alfrd Odong, Isaac Odongo, Sam Odongo, Mark Ogwang, Boniface Okello, Patrick Opio, Paddy Oshea, Isaac Otim, Francis Owori, Isaac Newton Oyaro, Herbert Mwesigwa Mwiima, Williams Ryan, Dominic Ssemitala, Ivan Ssentongo, Derrick Ricky Sserunkuma, Edrine Sserwakulya, Samuel Kamoga Ssevuma, Joseph Ssewagudde, Denis Owach, Kedric Suubi, Musa Tusingwire, Denis Twinamatsiko, Yosero Waiswa, Andrew Walakira, Nicholas Wandera, Ronnie Wanzala, Hussein Wasswa, Ibrahim Yaada

Official launch of the active communities initiative

