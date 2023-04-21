Match Day 5: Victoria Series 2023

Game 1: Tanzania W v Uganda W

Uganda 79/8

Tanzania 76 all out

Uganda won by 3 runs

Game 2: Rwanda W v UAE W

UAE 117/7

Rwanda 57/8

UAE won by 60 runs

Tomorrow: 22/04/2023

Morning: Kenya W v Uganda W

Afternoon: Tanzania W v Rwanda W

There were only 3 runs to separate the unbeaten sides Uganda and Tanzania in the early morning game that was affected by rain.

Uganda was stuck in after Tanzania won the toss and they were very slow in approach but opener Kevin Awino (27) held things together for Uganda with some late flourishes from Rita Musamali (13) to help Uganda finish on 79/7 in their 15 overs.

Victoria Pearls celebrate a wicket against Tanzania at the 2023 Victoria Series

In the chase, Uganda was able to deal with the free-scoring Tanzania top order which exposed the middle order early and that gave Uganda a chance to defend their small total.

However, Agnes Joseph Qwele (28) pushed the game deep for the Tanzanians as they stayed with the required rate with the game changing in the 13th over.

Tanzania panicked and lost four wickets off the bowling of Captain Consy Aweko before Janet Mbabazi was given the ball to close out the game even with 12 runs required.

When her 1st ball went for a boundary there were some nerves but in the end, she held her nerve to give a marginal 3-run win.

Victoria Pearls celebrate at the 2023 Victoria Series

The game is a dress rehearsal for the final that will be happening on Sunday afternoon.

In the afternoon game, the UAE was too much for Rwanda defeating them by 60 runs. UAE won the toss and elected to bat 1st and the top order got them going Esha Oza (37) and Kavisha Kumari (30) putting on a partnership of 61 together as the UAE posted 117/8 in their 20 overs.

In response, Rwanda was reduced to 5/3 inside 4 overs and they never recovered from that poor start with each batter failing to express themselves.

Action between UAE and Rwanda at the 2023 Victoria Series

Rwanda only scored at 2.5 per over as they struggled to get to 57 runs in the 20 overs.

UAE ended their tournament on a high and will leave Kampala with at least two wins out of their four fixtures.

Giselle Ishimwe of Rwanda hunts at the 2023 Victoria Series

With the favourites tag weighing heavy on them, they will miss out on the final of the tournament. Rwanda will finish their quota of games tomorrow evening when they take on Tanzania.