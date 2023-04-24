Overview: MTN Uganda and Entebbe officially entered into a three-year sponsorship partnership to sponsor the MTN Monthly Tee and see the refurbishment of the half-way rest house and club house.

MTN Monthly Tee (April 2023):

Overall Winner : Edward Kabuchu – 63 Nett

: Edward Kabuchu – 63 Nett Lady Winner : Diana Nabukenya – 71 Nett

: Diana Nabukenya – 71 Nett Seniors Winner : Dr Kato Ssebaale – 71 Nett

: Dr Kato Ssebaale – 71 Nett Guest Winner: Emmanuel Wamimbi – 67 Nett

MTN Uganda officially took over the Monthly Tees golf tournament at the par-71 Entebbe club.

In the inaugural edition played on Saturday, 22nd April 2023, Edward Kabuchu was the overall winner of the day-long event that was played under wet conditions due to rains.

Kabuchu scored 63 nett to topple the rest of the crop.

Tony Kisadha won group A with 68 nett, a stroke ahead of Dr Patrick Ndase (69).

Ronald Osekeny championed group B on with 68 nett, winning countback over Micheal Monne.

Long hitting Brian Cable was winner in group C with 68 nett, four strokes ahead of Paul Katuramu.

Rita Akot Apell (right) recieves her trophy and other goodies from MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge

Diana Nabukenya was the most outstanding lady with 71 nett, beating Rita Akot Apell by two strokes.

Dr Kato Ssebaale, director of CASE Medicare was the best senior golfer above 55 years with 71 nett.

Emmanuel Wamimbi came top among the guests with 67 nett to win the category.

The MTN Monthly tee (April) top performers pose for a group photo with the MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge at Entebbe club

MTN Uganda and Entebbe officially entered into a three-year sponsorship partnership.

This partnership will see sponsorship of the Monthly tees and refurbishment of the club house as well as the half way rest house.

The partnership was officially sealed and unveiled on Saturday, 22nd April 2023 moments after that the April MTN monthly tee tournament played at the lake side dog-legged facility.

MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge and the Entebbe club chairperson Eng. Jacob Byamukama officially signed the sponsorship agreement electronically.

The MTN monthly Tee events present the perfect opportunity to make new friends, showcase Uganda’s golf talent and build our relationships with the community. We believe that this infrastructure support together with the sponsorship of the MTN Monthly Tee demonstrates our belief that when we work together, we are unstoppable in our quest for excellence in whatever we do. Slyvia Mulinge, CEO MTN Uganda

MTN CEO Slyvia Mulinge with her speech to the golfers and other guests

Entebbe Club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama added his voice after signing the pact with negotiations started in November 2023.

Entebbe Club is humbled to associate with MTN Uganda. We are more than happy to have you officially on board. The discussions commenced in November 2022 and today we are having a launch of MTN, a key communication partner. The principles of the club are inclusion, community and socialization. Eng. Jacob Byamukama, Chairman Entebbe Club

Entebbe Club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama signs

Entebbe club is arguably East and Central Africa’s oldest golf facility (founded in 1901).

This course overlooks Africa’s largest fresh water body, Lake Victoria.

It is sandwiched by the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC), Entebbe State House, a church (St Johns’ church) and several hotels.

It has one of the most exciting albeit teasing fairways golfers play on with a couple of decimated dog-legs, water hazards and sand bunkers.

Female golfers putt at Entebbe club | Credit: David Isabirye

The Abeeka band entertained guests at the 19th hole experience joined by the Entebbe choir who wooed the guests that included MTN officials, the CEO inclusive with their persuasive vocal chords.

The next event at Entebbe club will be the Katogo Invitational championship (sponsored by I&M Bank) in May as well as the MTN Monthly Tee.