Overview: The Father Grimes Chess Championship is arguably the biggest school competition among schools, organized by the Uganda Chess Federation.

2023 Father Grimes Chess Championship

Saturday, 6 th – Tuesday 9 th May

– Tuesday 9 May At St Mary’s College, Kisubi (SMACK)

St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) will host the prestigious Father Grimes chess championship pawning off on Saturday, 6th May until Tuesday, 9th May.

This follows a confirmation by the Uganda Chess Federation, a body recognized by the National Council of Sports (NCS) with the mandate to develop and promote the sport of chess in Uganda.

The registration fees per team are fixed at Ug.shs 400,000 and this will carter for all the meals, medical and organizational expenses.

Each school will be allowed to submit a maximum of four players and one substitute, led by a head of delegation (teacher or a coach).

Eng. Patrick Ojok, the secretary general of the Uganda Chess Federation has urged the schools to clear the payments early enough.

Some of the Gombe High School chess players who will play at the Father Grimes Chess Tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) president Emmanuel Mwaka speaks at the global Congress in India (Credit: FIDE)

The payments should be made via KCB bank account 2200274548 (Uganda Chess Federation name) with a swift code KCBLUGKA. Alternatively, the mobile money payments are also accepted to the Uganda Chess Federation treasurer Ezekiel Masiko via 0788147853 (Mtn) and 0756319531 (Airtel). Further inquiries about this tournament can be accessed through the chairman chess in schools official Bright Muke 0700135547 (whatsapp) and 0789191755. Eng. Patrick Ojok, secretary general Uganda Chess Federation

Eight rounds will be played basing on the Swiss format of play.

The Father Grimes Chess Championship is arguably the biggest school competition among schools, organized by the Uganda Chess Federation.

Over the years, this tournament has been used as an opportune platform to showcase budding talents and nurture the layers into serious at club, national junior and senior competitions.