Onduparaka FC could be bottom of the table but walked away from Greenlight Stadium on Friday with something to smile about.

The Caterpillars snatched a point off eternal rivals Arua Hill SC with a late equalizer.

The Leopards thought they had bagged maximum points until a stoppage time equalizer from Emmanuel Oketch ensured the fierce derby ended in a two-all draw.

Rashid Toha fired Arua Hill into the lead in the 18th minute heading home from Gaddafi Wahab’s free kick delivery.

Coincidentally, the aforementioned two players featured for Onduparaka FC before moving to Arua Hill SC.

The home side levelled matters five minutes later through Rashid Yekin and the first half ended one apiece.

With twenty minutes to play, Isaac ‘Falcao’ Ogwang restored parity with a lobbed effort beyond goalkeeper Mathias Okello.

With literally the last kick of the game deep in stoppage time, Oketch scored the equalizer to send the home fans into a frenzy.

The result leaves both teams unmoved in their respective places. Arua Hill SC stay put in 5th position on 34 points while Onduparaka remain rooted to the base of the table on 13 points with five games to the end of the season.