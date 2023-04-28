Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series:

Game 1: Uganda W v UAE W – 10:30 EAT

Game 2: Uganda W v Namibia W – 15:30 EAT

The Victoria Pearls took a much-needed break today and had a chance to take in some sights and sounds of Namibia visiting the Naankase Wildlife Sanctuary.

This experience hopefully helped them forget the poor performance against Hong Kong even if they won the game by 3 wickets.

The ladies will be in action tomorrow taking on the UAE in the morning and the hosts Namibia in the afternoon.

The Victoria Pearls lost to the UAE in their 1st game of the series by a big 60-run margin and they will need to make amends quickly if they are to get a positive result.

The girls will be facing off with the hosts for the 1st time in the series but in their previous encounters the hosts have had the beating of the Victoria Pearls.

The last time the Victoria Pearls defeated the hosts is as far back as 2017 and since then Namibia has risen through the ranks to get ahead of Uganda in the global T20 World ranking.

In the two games played so far the batting has been missing for the Victoria Pearls and the batting unit will need to find their form in two games that could help the team get in the final.

The bowling was AWOL in the 50-run loss to the UAE but got their act together in the win over Hong Kong even though the bat was a letdown in the win chasing down 68 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

In the context of the tournament, tomorrow’s games are two defining games considering that UAE lost to Hong Kong and Namibia is unbeaten in three games.

The two wins for the Victoria Pearls tomorrow will put them among the contenders for the final.