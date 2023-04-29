Overview: A round of golfer at Entebbe club guarantees one of the cool breeze from the nearby Lake Victoria through the thick trees as the sounds of singing birds and roars of the lion from the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) also provide the natural music to the ears when play goes on.

Competition : I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Tournament

: I&M Katogo Invitational Golf Tournament Date : Saturday, April 29, 2023

: Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time : 7 AM – Till Late

: 7 AM – Till Late Venue: Entebbe Club

Which golfer can fail to turn up every time there is a golf tournament at Entebbe Club?

Possibly none. This is because of the unrivalled experience on several dog-legged fairways of East and Central Africa oldest golfing facility.

The cool breeze from the nearby Lake Victoria through the thick trees as the sounds of singing birds and roars of the lion from the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) also provide the natural music to the ears as play goes on.

Of course, the ambiance and experience at the 19th hole after play is always breathtaking as golfers and other guests dine, wine, sing and dance along.

This Saturday, April 29, 2023, the I&M Bank sponsored Katogo Invitational Tournament will take center stage at the par-71 course.

The mode of play has been dubbed as “Call Your Shots”.

Golfers ready to tee off prior to a championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

A big field of golfers is expected to be part of this tournament as golfers approach a wet course following rains earlier in the week.

Entebbe club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama will swing into action at 9:50 AM with Peter Kagumya, Stephen Magero and John Paul Namoma.

Marvin Kagoro, Ronald Osekeny, Casper Okiru and Street Club Director Ali Juuko will play at 11:00 AM.

Ali Juuko in action Credit: Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

I&M marketing officer Annette Nakiyaga is among the golfers in action on the day and will play at 12:30 PM with Andrew Bugembe, Enoch Barata and Richard Sserumpanise.

The Attorney General of Uganda Kiryowa Kiwanuka tees off at 12:20 PM with Andrew Kibaya, Elly Mukasa and Henry Mukiibi.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda is booked for 1:00 PM alongside Lony Akena, Andrew Atuhaire and Herbert Kamuntu.

Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda during a golf tournament

Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matisko Baryamujura in action.

Kin Karisa with his caddie read the line

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko will be in action at 1:30 PM and will play with Next Media Services Director Kin Karisa, John Paul Basabose and Daniel Kangu.

Former Karamoja minister John Byabagambi will play with Oscar Ssemawere, Charles Odere and Bob Drani (starting 11:40 AM).

Hannington Mpiima, Mark Kaddumukasa, Paul Kaheru and Ssubi Kiwanuka will play at 9:00 AM.

For starters, I&M Bank officially announced their package to Entebbe club on 11th April 2023 during a brief event at their Corporate offices found at Kingdom Kampala building.

L-R: Jacob Byamukama (Entebbe Club chairman) and Sam Ntulume (I&M Bank M.D) exchange documents at Kingdom Kampala Corporate Banking section (I&M Bank Uganda)

Janzi band will provide the entertainment at the 19th hole experience.