It was a goals galore at Mehta Stadium in Lugazi on Saturday as URA FC hosted Maroons FC.

The thrilling encounter saw the Prison Warders secure a 3-2 win over the Tax Collectors.

The winning goal from came deep in stoppage time for the Luzira based side to claim all three points.

Ibrahim Dada scored twice for URA FC in a losing effort while the goals for Maroons came from Abel Eturude, Abraham Tusubira and Deogratious Ojok.

The hosts took the lead through Dada who lobbed the ball beyond goalkeeper Amir Nalukoda when Nicholas Kabonge teed him up in the 18th minute.

In the 29th minute, Maroons found the equalizer when Eturude was in the right place to head home Tusubira’s well delivered cross.

Four minutes later, the visitors got their second, this time Eturude and Tusubira exchanging roles. The former set up Tusubira to tuck home.

Before the break, URA were forced into making a change with defender James Penz Begisa limping off after sustaining an injury. His place was taken by Joseph Ssemujju.

Eight minutes after the break, Dada drew the game level once again, this time scoring direct from a free kick when Saidi Kyeyume was fouled by Patrick Bayiga.

With the game destined for the end, the visitors found the winner through Deogratious Ojok.

URA FC remain 4th on the table with 34 points,four ahead of Maroons who are 9th.