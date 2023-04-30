Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy – 7/8th Place Playoff

Result: Madagascar 17-21 Uganda

Uganda U20 team | Credit: Denise Namale

Uganda has just about managed to survive relegation from the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy. They came from behind in the 7/8th place playoff match to beat Madagascar by 21-17 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The match-winning points were scored by substitutes Rodney Mugume and Matthew Musasizi. Mugume scored the go-ahead try after Uganda trailed by 17-13 while Musasizi struck the penalty that took Uganda out of penalty trouble.

WHAT A BATTLE!



The #UgandaRugbyU20 defeat Madagascar 21-17 to finish 7th in the #U20BarthesTrophy played at the Nyayo Stadium.



Thanks to @OfficialKRU for the warm humpers given to the players.#UgandaRugby pic.twitter.com/T0U8kktp0t — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) April 30, 2023

Uganda’s other points were scored by Shakul Kigozi (one try), Gift Wokorach (one penalty), and Robert Sentongo (one try).

Coach Emmanuel Katuntu’s boys managed to overcome the immense pressure going into the match, having failed to register victory in the previous two matches. They had also dropped in ranking compared to last year’s sixth-place finish.

“We came into this game feeling a lot of pressure because we knew what was at stake. You either win the game or you’re dropping out of the tournament. I’m feeling much relieved and very happy with the boys. They had to fight so hard against a stubborn Madagascar side that was very relentless but they managed to work as a unit and deliver the victory,” Katuntu said to Kawowo Sports post-match.

Madagascar, who entered the tournament ranked fourth, were relegated from the 2024 edition of the tournament. To return, they will take the dreaded path through the repechage tournament.