Overview: The Dove Chess Academy Holiday classes are dubbed “Every chess master was once a beginner”. They are conducted by established and experienced coaches led by Uganda Chess Olympian Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Christine Namaganda.

The Dove Chess Academy has confirmed chess holiday classes commencing on 1st to 19th May 2023.

These classes which are dubbed “Every chess master was once a beginner” will be conducted by established and experienced coaches led by Uganda Chess Olympian Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Christine Namaganda.

The classes will be held at the Nest Children’s Centre Ntinda, Kampala (on the right after Capital Shoppers Mall in Ntinda).

There will be nine sessions for the entire duration (3 days a week) for every Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Saturday’s, starting 9 am to 12 PM every day. Registration fees are fixed at 295,000 per child payable through a MOMO code 165576 and Airtel Merchant code 435140. More inquiries can be addressed via +256780543166, +256709752166 and doveschessa@gmail.com. Dove Chess Academy management

WFM Christine Namaganda, Director Dove Chess Academy

Dove Chess Academy has steadily established itself among the country’s leading chess schools and nurseries of promising junior chess players in the country.

The Academy also organizes chess clinics, internal tournaments and other children competitions, most remarkably the Easter, Independence and Christmas Chess championships.

They have also been involved in international competitions outside Uganda, in Africa and Europe.

It has been proved that Chess improves cognitive skills, both in critical thinking and analytical.

Chess improves abilities in math and literacy as it also builds confidence, tests and teaches sportsmanship in a competitive environment.

It enhances your ability to interact with other people. Chess improves school-work and grades.

Equally important, chess is fun and interesting.