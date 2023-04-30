Jane Asinde has joined the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) for the 2023-24 NCAA season.

The Ugandan power forward moves to UTEP Miners after a couple of seasons with Wichita State University Shockers.

At UTEP, Asinde joins coach Keitha Adams with whom she worked at Wichita during her two seasons with the Shockers.

During the 2022-23 season, Asinde was named on the All-Conference third team. She led Shockers in points (13.1), rebounds (9.8), blocks (26), field goal percentage (49.2 %) and ranked second in steals with 59.

The Gazelles star recorded 11 double-doubles, had 21 games with 10 or more points and had a career-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds vs. Tulsa on February 15.

In one of her top performances at Wichita, Asinde poured in a game-high 20 points in the Shockers’ quarterfinal upset of the University of South Florida on March 7.