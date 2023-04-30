Overview: Fort Portal city had last hosted a USSSA football event in 2009 when St Leo's Kyegobe was the host school with Buddo S.S emerging champions.

Competition : 2023 USSSA National Football Championships

: 2023 USSSA National Football Championships Dates: 7 th to 20 th May

7 to 20 May Host: Nyakasura School, Fort Portal, Kabarole

Nyakasura School in Fort Portal, Kabarole has a rich history dating as far back as 1926 when Scotsman Ernest Ebohard Calwell (a retired naval officer) founded this education institution.

The school is famous for the Scottish kilts as the boys’ uniform and has produced famous old students as Crispus Kiyonga, Olimi III of Toro (12th Omukama of Toro Kingdom), Edward Rugumayo, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, Aston Kajara, Andrew Mwenda, among others.

As hosts for the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football national championship, Nyakasura School will shine in the limelight.

Head teacher of the school, Rev Canon Balinda E. B Richardson has confirmed that they are ready to host 63 other schools alongside the officials (technical and administrative) as well as the general public as fans.

He has cited the full support of the school management, local community, local leaders and the broader Rwenzori region as key push factors.

Rev Canon Balinda E. B Richardson, head teacher Nyakasura School

I want to thank the Ministry of Education and Sports exceedingly for giving us the chance to host the school’s football championship. We are humbled that we have been able to receive a team from USSSA as they conducted the final inspection of facilities (playing venues, secretariat and accommodation, among others). We are ready to host the schools, thanks to the overwhelming support from the school management. We also have the support of the community, local leaders and the broader Rwenzori region. The remaining few areas that need urgent attention will be addressed in the remaining few days. Rev Canon Balinda E. B Richardson, Head Teacher – Nyakasura School

Rev. Canon Balinda noted that the needed physical and human infrastructure is all well in place.

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association officials inspect one of the football fields that will be used to host the tournament in Fort Portal city | Credit: USSSA

Meanwhile, a team of USSSA officials led by the second vice president Okot P’Bitek and CEO Christopher Mugisha Banage conducted the final inspections at the school and the facilities to be used.

The final tour witnessed a visits to over ten (10) playgrounds.

The visited playgrounds were; Buhinga, Bukwali, St Leo’s Kyegobe, St Paul’s Major Seminary, St Mary’s Minor Seminary, St Peter & Paul Primary School field, Kitarasa playground, UTC Kichwamba 2 ground and the PTC Canon Apollo ground.

Of these, the playgrounds recommended were Kichwamba A & B, Kitarasa, Nyakasura A &B, Canon Apollo, St Mary’s Minor Seminary and Bukwali.

The ones on standby are; St Leo’s A, St Peter & Paul Primary School, Major Seminary and Buhinga, if need be.

We came to Nyakasura for the final inspection of facilities for a follow-up from the earlier visits. Our findings is that the school is ready to host the games almost 90 percent. We visited the play-grounds. We have over 10 playgrounds which are ready. We also checked on the accommodation facilities which are ready and I must say, we are set to receiving schools on the 7th May 2023. The remaining 10 percent is the work that the head teacher is doing on the ground within the remaining one week. I want to inform all Ugandans that we are ready to have the tournament and receive all the teams” Okot remarked as quoted by USSSA media. Okot P’ Bitek, second vice president USSSA

USSSA officials inspect a facility in Fort Portal city. With the current rains in the country, the players in the USSSA football event will need to acclimatize to the wet and muddy conditions | Credit: USSSA Media

Fort Portal had last hosted a USSSA football event in 2009 when St Leo’s Kyegobe was the host school with Buddo S.S emerging champions.

The tournament will have 64 schools from the different corners of the country.

It will officially kick off on the 7th until the 20th May 2023.

Wakiso district based St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion.

At stake are precious four direct slots to the 2023 FEASSSA Games that will be hosted in Huye, Rwanda (August).

Kibuli Secondary School is the FEASSSA Boys’ football defending champion.

Previous Winners since 1986:

2022 : St Mary’s Kitende (Host: Arua, Mvara S.S)

: St Mary’s Kitende (Host: Arua, Mvara S.S) 2021 : Not played due to COVID-19 Pandemic

: Not played due to COVID-19 Pandemic 2020 : Not played due to COVID-19 Pandemic

: Not played due to COVID-19 Pandemic 2019 : St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Jinja, Jinja College)

: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Jinja, Jinja College) 2018 : Buddo S.S ( Host : Mbarara, Mbarara High)

: Buddo S.S ( : Mbarara, Mbarara High) 2017 : Jinja S.S ( Host : Masaka, Masaka SS)

: Jinja S.S ( : Masaka, Masaka SS) 2016: Kibuli SS ( Host : Soroti, Teso College Aloet)

Kibuli SS ( : Soroti, Teso College Aloet) 2015 : St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Hoima, Duhaga S.S)

: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Hoima, Duhaga S.S) 2014 : Kibuli SS ( Host : Gulu, St Joseph College, Layibi)

: Kibuli SS ( : Gulu, St Joseph College, Layibi) 2013: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Kabale, Kigezi College)

St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Kabale, Kigezi College) 2012 : St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Hos t: Tororo, Rock High School)

: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( t: Tororo, Rock High School) 2011 : St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Arua, Mvara S.S)

: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Arua, Mvara S.S) 2010 : Bishop Nankyama ( Host: Masaka, St Henry’s Kitovu)

: Bishop Nankyama ( Masaka, St Henry’s Kitovu) 2009 : Buddo S.S ( Host : Fort Portal, St Leo’s Kyegobe)

: Buddo S.S ( : Fort Portal, St Leo’s Kyegobe) 2008 : St Mary’s Kitende ( Host : Arua, Mvara SS) *Started as Copa Coca Cola Cup

: St Mary’s Kitende ( : Arua, Mvara SS) *Started as Copa Coca Cola Cup 2007: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Jinja, Jinja S.S) *Coca Cola Cup

St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Jinja, Jinja S.S) *Coca Cola Cup 2006: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Masindi, Kabalega SS) *Coca Cola Cup

St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Masindi, Kabalega SS) *Coca Cola Cup 2005 : Kibuli S.S ( Host : Masaka, Masaka SS) *Coca Cola Cup

: Kibuli S.S ( : Masaka, Masaka SS) *Coca Cola Cup 2004 : St Mary’s SS Kitende ( Host : Mbarara – Ntare School) *Coca Cola Cup

: St Mary’s SS Kitende ( : Mbarara – Ntare School) *Coca Cola Cup 2003 : Old Kampala ( Host : Lira, Lango College) *Coca Cola Cup

: Old Kampala ( : Lira, Lango College) *Coca Cola Cup 2002 : Nagalama Islamic ( Host : Soroti, Teso College, Aloet) * Coca Cola Cup

: Nagalama Islamic ( : Soroti, Teso College, Aloet) * Coca Cola Cup 2001 : Ngabo Academy ( Host : Kabale, Kabale S.S) *Coca Cola Cup

: Ngabo Academy ( : Kabale, Kabale S.S) *Coca Cola Cup 2000 : Kibuli S.S ( Host : Mbale, Mbale S.S) *Coca Cola Cup

: Kibuli S.S ( : Mbale, Mbale S.S) *Coca Cola Cup 1999 : Old Kampala ( Host : Masindi, Kabalega S.S) *Coca Cola Cup

: Old Kampala ( : Masindi, Kabalega S.S) *Coca Cola Cup 1998 : Kibuli S.S ( Host : Jinja, Jinja S.S) *Coca Cola Cup

: Kibuli S.S ( : Jinja, Jinja S.S) *Coca Cola Cup 1997 : St Leo’s Kyegobe ( Host : Mbarara, Mbarara High) *Coca Cola Cup

: St Leo’s Kyegobe ( : Mbarara, Mbarara High) *Coca Cola Cup 1996 : Kibuli S.S ( Host : Masaka, Masaka SS) *Started as Coca Cola Cup

: Kibuli S.S ( : Masaka, Masaka SS) *Started as Coca Cola Cup 1995 : Kibuli ( Host : Mbale, Mbale SS) *NPP Cup

: Kibuli ( : Mbale, Mbale SS) *NPP Cup 1994 : Lubiri S.S ( Host : Lira, Lango College) *NPP Cup

: Lubiri S.S ( : Lira, Lango College) *NPP Cup 1993 : Kibuli S.S ( Host : Mbarara, Ntare School) *NPP Cup

: Kibuli S.S ( : Mbarara, Ntare School) *NPP Cup 1992 : Kibuli SS ( Host : Kampala, Kibuli SS) * UTV Cup

: Kibuli SS ( : Kampala, Kibuli SS) * UTV Cup 1991 : Kibuli S.S ( Host : Kampala) *UTV Cup

: Kibuli S.S ( : Kampala) *UTV Cup 1990: Kololo S.S ( Host : Kampala) *UTV Cup

Kololo S.S ( : Kampala) *UTV Cup 1989: Kibuli S.S ( Host : Kampala) *UTV Cup

Kibuli S.S ( : Kampala) *UTV Cup 1988: Kololo ( Host : Kampala) *UTV Cup

Kololo ( : Kampala) *UTV Cup 1987: Kololo S.S ( Host : Kampala) *UTV Cup

Kololo S.S ( : Kampala) *UTV Cup 1986: Kololo S.S (Host: Kampala) *UTV Cup