International Ludo Federation (ILF) Rankings 2023:

Uganda is on the top of the International Ludo Federation (ILF) rankings for the very first time.

According to the latest rankings released at the end of April by the international Ludo governing body, Uganda has dislodged global power houses India and Brazil.

Uganda has amassed a total of 105 points, fifteen better than second placed India (90 points).

South American giants Brazil is third with 88 points.

This is the first time that an African country is ranked first on the Ludo global rankings.

Uganda’s rise is attributed to stellar performances from 2020-2022 seasons.

The rankings are based on a number of perimeters that included domestic leagues, national leadership, participation in rated tournaments, performance in rated tournaments and International leadership.

In performances, Uganda was heads and shoulders above the rest during the stipulated period (2020-2022) with Nansana Galaxy Ludo Club winning the 2020 Africa Ludo Club Championship (ALCC) in Dubai.

The Uganda Ludo national team (Uganda Doves) won the 2021 Africa Ludo Cup Of Nations (AL-CON) as well as the 2022 World Ludo Championship (World Cup) in Nepal and Dubai despite being debutants.

Hussein Kalule, the president of Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) is humbled about the progress of the game of Ludo in Uganda.

We thank GOD for enabling us to reach this milestone but all in all we expected it. We have come from far and we have won everything that has come our way as Uganda as far as the mind game of Ludo is concerned from Africa to the International stage. We promise Ugandans that we shall stay afloat with enough support from Government. Hussein Kalule, the president of Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF)

Future plans:

Kalule has set the eyes on the inaugural Ludo schools’ edition to tap and develop new talents.

“This year, we are embarking on Ludo in schools starting with Secondary Schools this year so that we can get future National team stars that will represent the country since the current players are soon retiring from national duty.” Remarks Kalule, also the president of the Africa Ludo Federation (ALF) and vice president International Ludo Federation (ILF).

Upcoming engagements:

Uganda will have two high profile international tournaments in 2023.

The national team (Uganda Doves) will travel to South Africa in September 2023 to defend the (AL-CON) trophy.

Then, in November 2023, Uganda will also compete in the International Ludo Individual Champions (Dubai).