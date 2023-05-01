Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series:

Game 6: Uganda W v Namibia W

Namibia 77/7

Irene Alumo 2/10

Consy Aweko 2/16

Uganda 79/6

Kevin Awino 28

Phiona Khulume 20 not out

Uganda W won by 4 wickets

Next Game: 02/05/2023

FINAL: Uganda W v Namibia W – 15:30 EAT

Victoria Pearls looked down and out at 29/5 but a sixth-wicket partnership of 32 runs between Phiona Khulume (20 not out) and Kevin Awino (28) rescued the chase to help give them a 4-wicket win over Namibia.

The win ensured the Victoria Pearls sneak into the final of the series tomorrow against the hosts.

Irene Alumo bowling | Credit: Cricket Namibia

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first but another fine fast bowling display from Irene Alumo (2/10) put pressure on the hosts immediately and were reduced to 39/5 inside 12 overs until a late charge helped them finish a modest 77/7 in their 20 overs.

The chase never got off well for Uganda as they lost wickets in clusters and were in trouble at 29/5. The hosts did a fine job with the ball piling up dots in the process putting some pressure on the batters who would give away their wickets due to the dot ball pressure.

Phiona Kulume | Credit: Cricket Namibia

In the end, it mattered for so little as opener Kevin Awino (28) stuck in with wickets falling around her. She, however, got a reliable partner in Phiona Khulume (20) and despite falling with still 15 runs required for the win, captain Consy Aweko (11 not out) stepped up and hit the winning boundary to secure a spot in the final for her side.

Victoria Pearls will take the result even if it wasn’t well done but a final spot ensures that they have a chance to play for something in their final game on the tour.

Victory tomorrow would mean back-to-back trophies for the Victoria Pearls after winning the Victoria Series at home.