Competition : Kampala Club Open Squash Tournament

: Kampala Club Open Squash Tournament Dates : Monday, 8 th to Saturday, 13 th May 2023

: Monday, 8 to Saturday, 13 May 2023 Venue : Squash Courts Kampala Club

: Squash Courts Kampala Club Registration : Ug.shs 30,000 per participant

: Ug.shs 30,000 per participant Prize money for winner: Ug.shs 1,000,000

Kampala Club Limited in conjunction with the Uganda Squash Rackets Association is in preparation for the 2023 Kampala Club Open Squash tournament.

This tournament will serve off on Monday, 8th May 2023 at the Squash courts (Kampala Club Ltd).

The finals and prize giving ceremony will be held on Saturday, 13th May 2023.

The country’s top Squash players are expected to attend this championship as well as others from the East African regional countries as Kenya and Rwanda.

According to the organizing team, the registration fees per participant are fixed at Ug.shs 30,000.

Prize money for the best player is Ug.shs 1,000,000.

Ian Kajubu Rukunya (Credit: David Isabirye)

According to Cyrus Katonyera, the captain of Kampala Club Squash, the preparations are going on very well with the courts in the best conditions to host all the players coming up.

The preparations to have a successful 2023 Kampala Club Squash open are currently on-going very well. We expect the best players to come on board from Uganda as well as those from Rwanda and Kenya. More details can be accessed through +256772403828. Cyrus Katonyera – captain Kampala Club Squash

The organizing team will confirm the format of play that will be followed through the preliminary stage to the finals.