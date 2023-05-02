Overview: Sports betting firm Fortebet is the headline sponsor of these monthly awards with Jude Colour Solutions as the other partner.

The Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards ceremony to reward the exceling sports personalities for the month of April will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

There are six different sports disciplines that will be rewarded.

The nominees are in Football, Rugby, Cricket, Netball, Golf and Basketball.

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa in action for Kampala Muslims Women Football Club

Football:

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa of Kawempe Muslim Women football club is vying with two male footballers; Charles Bbaale, a forward at Sports Club Villa and Tony Kiberu, a striker at FUFA Big League entity NEC.

Nyinagahirwa was top scorer of the FUFA Women super league with 12 goals as well as the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Kampala Queens won their first ever league title with 47 points as 2022 champions She Corporate and Olila High School were demoted to division two.

Charles Bbaale celebrates a goal for SC Villa Credit: John Batanudde

Bbaale has been on form for Sports Club Villa during the month that he scored crucial goals for the club against Soltilo Bright Stars, KCCA, Wakiso Giants and lately Vipers.

Kiberu scored four goals in four matches for NCE in the FUFA Big league against Booma, Northern Gateway, Kaaro Karungi and Adjumani.

Tonny Kiberu flies in celebrations after scoring for NEC Football Club

Aaron Oforywoth

Rugby:

There are three rugby players on the shortlist. These include Aaron Ofoywoth (Rugby Cranes Sevens) as well as Pius Ogena (Kobs) and Sydney Gongodyo (Black Pirates).

Cricket:

The Victoria Pearls trio of Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko and Kevin Awino are all on the list.

Janet Mbabazi and Kevin Awino celebrate a wicket. The duo are nominated Credit: John Batanudde

Netball:

Uganda Prisons sharp shooter Christine Namulumba Kango is on the short-list alongside KCCA’s Shadia Nassanga and Margret Bagala (National Insurance Corporation).

Christine Namulumba Kango battles for the ball with a Goalkeeper

Golf:

The golf short list has three players on the national junior golf team that qualified to the Toyota junior world cup in Japan due in June.

Team captain Joseph Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti and Abdul Kakeeto are the nominees.

It is a close call for these three junior golfers after their combined team-work effort in achieving Uganda’s qualification feat under head coach Flavia Namakula at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Reagan Joseph Akena donned in the national team suit during the official opening ceremony on Sunday | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Basketball:

The three basketball players on the shortlist are Sarah Ageno (JT Lady Jaguars) as well as the City Oilers’ duo of Rual Luak and Fayed Bbaale.

Fayed Bbaale Credit: John Batanudde

Only one person of the three nominees per category will be crowned as winner.

Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency is humbled for the journey moved thus far since inception.

As Real Stars Sports Agency, we have moved a tremendous and courageous journey since the awards were first held in 2018. We thank the various parties at play from the sportsmen and women, their coaches and administrators, media who follow and cover these parties to the sponsors and parties as Fortebet and Jude Colour Solutions. We are indeed humbled. Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency

The awards ceremony venue will be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Betting firm Fortebet is the headline sponsor of these monthly awards with Jude Colour Solutions as the other partner.