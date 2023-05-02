Overview: Eight schools are in pot 1 to include reigning champions St Mary’s Boarding secondary school – Kitende, Kibuli S.S, Buddo S.S, Jinja S.S, Kawempe Muslm S.S, Mukono Kings High School and Jinja Progressive Secondary School and the host Nyakasura School.

Competition : 2023 USSSA Football Championship

: 2023 USSSA Football Championship Dates : 7 th to 20 th May

: 7 to 20 May Host: Nyakasura School, Fort Portal – Kabarole

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football championship will kick off on 7th to 20th May in the tourism city of Fort Portal, Western Uganda.

Nyakasura school is the host of the tournament that has been played since 1986.

The organizers (USSSA) have confirmed to hold the draw for all the 64 teams, to confirm the group were the different schools will be pooled.

The pot allocation of the schools will be based on the national ranking from the immediate past two tournaments (Arua 2022 and Jinja 2019) as well as the zonal performance from the 2023 qualifiers throughout the 19 zones.

St Mary’s Kitende players and some fans celebrate their success in Arua last year Credit: George Katongole

Buddo S.S in action during the 2023 Wakiso region qualifiers. They are in pot 1

Pot 1 has the top eight schools, including the host (Nyakasura school).

The other seven schools the reigning champions St Mary’s Boarding secondary school – Kitende.

Kibuli S.S, Buddo S.S, Jinja S.S, Kawempe Muslm S.S, Mukono Kings High School and Jinja Progressive Secondary School are the others.

Kibuli SS captain receives the 2023 Kampala zone trophy from USSSA president Emeritus Patrick Okanya at Mengo S.S playground in Kampala

Pot 2:

This pot has schools that were in the 9th to 16 positions.

Royal Giant High School Mityana, Standardigh School – Zaana, London College Nansana, Amus College School Bukedea, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Westville High School, Uganda Marurs High School – Lubaga and Kawempe Royal College.

Pot 3:

This has schools from last year’s performance 16-24 positions.

Among these are Mbale based Nkoma S.S, Old Kampala S.S, Lakeside S.S Masese, Kabalega S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mpigi Mixed, Kabwohe S.S and Tororo Town College School.

Jinja S.S against Nkoma S.S (Credit: USSSA Media)

Pot 4:

These are schools that finished 25th that finished 25th to 30th positions as Dokolo Progressive Academy, Latifa Mixed, St Andrew S.S Lugazi, St James S.S DAZAIP, St Augustine Minor Seminary Rwerea, Fort Portal S.S, St Julian High School Gayaza and Muluza Academy Wobulezi.

Dan Ssegawa (middle), the head coach of St Julian High School – Gayaza celebrates with some of the players. They are in pot 4

Pot 5:

This has schools that finished 33-36 positions (2019) and the four zonal champions in 2023.

Ryakasinga CHE, St Joseph’s College Layibi, Aki Bua S.S, Nakaseke International, St Bernard S.S Manya, Arua S.S, Victoria High School and Kigumba Royal College.

Pot 6:

The sixth pot has zonal champions and runners from the zonal qualifiers 2023 (41-48).

Nakwasi Seed S.S, Lotuke Seed S.S, Bishop Comboni College Kambuga, St Denis Kijjaguzo S.S, Alere S.S, Patongo Seed S.S, Alwa S.S and Panyadoli S.S.

Pot 7:

This has the zonal champions and runners up zonal qualifiers 2023 (49-56).

St Gerald’s S.S Nyakibale Rukungiri, Africa With Love High School, St Kalembe S.S, Nganwa High School, Nengri College Gulu, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Tororo Progressive Academy and Teso Progressive.

Pot 8:

This has zonal champion and runners up zonal qualifiers 2023 (57-64).

St Mary’s SS Simbya, Wisdom High School, Kihanga S.S Rukiga, Mityan S.S, Nabumali High School, Jinja Comprehensive S.S, Bukedea Comprehensive Scool and Mengo Senior School.

There will be 8 groups (A to H) of 8 teams each.