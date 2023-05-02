Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series

FINAL: Uganda W v Namibia W

Uganda 93/5

Immaculate Nakisuyi 25

Stephanie Nampiina 22

Namibia 90/4

Irene Alumo 2/8

Uganda W won by 3 runs

The Victoria Pearls edged hosts Namibia by 3 runs in a low-scoring final that was decided on the final delivery of the tournament.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat in very difficult conditions and they failed to engage first gear within the powerplay scoring just 7 runs inside 6 overs. While Kevin Awino and Proscovia Alako tried to milk it they only managed to put on a partnership of dots rather than runs eventually Kevin losing her wicket via run out.

The introduction of Stephanie Nampiina shifted gears for the Ugandans as her 22 off 11 balls changed the tone of the game and she left it for Immaculate Nakisuyi (25) to see through as Uganda posted a modest 93/5 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Namibia stayed in the match up to the last over with 12 runs needed for the win.

In a strange move, Uganda decided to use Stephanie Nampiina to bowl spin to two set batters and the gamble nearly choked Uganda as Yasmeen Khan and Kayleen Green cut the deficit down to just 4 runs off the final ball. However, Stephanie was able to hold her nerve as the Ugandans won their second trophy in two weeks.

Irene Alumo was mean in her two overs picking up two wickets for only 8 runs and her spell pegged the hosts behind and she got support from the bowling pack.

Uganda won the tournament without being at their best.

As the girls prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers later in the year, they will need to work on some skills to make sure they have their game tight. The fielding has been a touch average in some of the games and the batting is greatly challenged by good bowling.

The biggest positive for the team has to be the bowling that won them all four games out of seven.

The girls return to Kampala for a much-needed break for at least a month before heading to Kigali for the annual Kwibuka tournament next month.