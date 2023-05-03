Two days after he posted on Twitter, Michael Wokorach has walked back on his announcement to “retire” from international Sevens rugby.

The former Uganda Men’s Sevens captain has trashed news reports of his retirement by publications including ourselves at Kawowo Sports.

“Please disregard the rumours that I am retiring from international rugby. I am still part of the Uganda Sevens and only retired from captaincy of the team,” Wokorach tweeted on Wednesday morning, a day after returning home from the Sevens Challenger Series in South Africa.

Wokorach clarified to Kawowo Sports that his message got lost in translation. He said that he had only handed over the captaincy to Ian Munyani.

“A Luo man doesn’t retire on social media,” Wokorach, aged thirty-two with over a decade’s experience in international rugby, added.

After another unsuccessful campaign to qualify for the Sevens World Series, Wokorach and the Uganda Men’s Sevens will regroup for the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023. The tournament will be played in September in Zimbabwe.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience resulting from the earlier reports.