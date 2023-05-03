Overview: St Julian High School opens up with Eastern region champions Jinja Progressive Academy on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at the Bukwali playground (9:00 am).

In a few days to come, St Julian High School Gayaza will commission a new Library block named after the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

As the school celebrates such a momentous achievement, the football team will be traveling hundreds of kilometres towards the West for the 2023 national football championships in Fort Portal city hosted by Nyakasura school.

Dan Ssegawa, the head coach of the Wakiso based St Julian High School Gayaza is quite worried about the uniqueness of schools in group G.

Dan Segawa shouts instructions on the touchline (Credit: David Isabirye)

To Ssegawa, little is known about many of these schools with exception of Jinja Progressive, Uganda Martyrs High School and the seasoned Panyandoli S.S.

The other schools in this group include Mbale’s Nkoma S.S, Africa with Love (Masaka), Arua S.S, Wisdom High S.S (Lango) and St Julian High School.

“I know some of the schools in this group are stubborn and tough. Others, I have sketchy information. Basically, the group is tricky” Ssegawa revealed after learning of the draw that was held at the MTN Arena in Lugogo, Kampala on Wednesday, May 3.

St Julian High School Gayaza players celebrate with zonal trophy. They have been nearly men for years. Can they finally break the jinx?

St Julian High School opens up with Eastern region champions Jinja Progressive Academy on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at the Bukwali playground (9:00 am).

In the same group (on same day), Nkoma S.S will square up against Uganda Martyr’s High School Lubaga at Kicwamba 1 (11 am), Africa With Love locks horns against Wisdom High School (Kicwamba II) and Arua SS will take on Panyadoli S.S at Nyakasura 1 playground.

There are 8 groups (A to H) with 8 teams each.

Schools start reporting at Nyakasura School, starting 6th May 2023.

The tournament will end on 20th May 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende from Wakiso region is the reigning champion.

Full Groups:

Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College G: Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School

Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School H: Kibuli S.S, Kihanga S.S, Kabalega S.S, Lotuke Seed, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nganwa High School, Mulusa Academy – Wobulenzi, Roya Giant High School – Mityana