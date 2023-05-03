Overview: The three female cricketers (Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko and Kevin Awino) had a significant contribution as Uganda won on home soil during the 2023 Victoria Series tournament played at the Lugogo Cricket oval in Kampala city.

Three Victoria Pearls players are in the running for the best cricket player for the month of April 2023.

Real Stars Sports Agency shortlisted Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko and Kevin Awino for their outstanding performances during the past month.

The three female cricketers had a significant contribution as Uganda won on home soil during the 2023 Victoria Series tournament played at the Lugogo Cricket oval in Kampala city.

Kevin Awino (left) and Consy Aweko are both nominated for the April 2023 Forebet Real Stars Awards in Cricket category

Aweko was the best bowler and winning captain of the Victoria Series tournament.

She was also outstanding in Windhoek city, Namibia as well.

Awino had some form with the bat both in Kampala and Windhoek

Mbabazi’s experience and expertise on the team was also key and therefore, can never be underestimated on a given day.

Janet Mbabazi bowling Credit: John Batanudde

Kevin Awino batting to glory

The winner will be delayed on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at Lazio Restaurant, Naguru alongside five other winners in the different sports.

The other nominees are in Football, Rugby, Netball, Golf and Basketball.

Football:

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Women football club), Charles Bbaale (Sports Club Villa) and Tony Kiberu (NEC) are nominated in football.

Rugby:

In rugby, three are on the short-list for the April 2023 award.

These are; Aaron Ofoywoth (Rugby Cranes Sevens) as well as Pius Ogena (Kobs) and Sydney Gongodyo (Black Pirates).

Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba battles for the ball possession

Netball:

Uganda Prisons sharp shooter Christine Namulumba Kango is on the short-list alongside KCCA’s Shadia Nassanga and Margret Bagala (National Insurance Corporation).

Namulumba’s Prisons won the 2022-2023 Uganda Netball Super League trophy.

Golf:

The golf short list has three players on the national junior golf team that qualified to the 2023 Toyota junior world cup in Japan.

Team captain Joseph Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti and Abdul Kakeeto are the nominees.

Juma Abiti follows flight of his ball | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Basketball:

The three basketball players on the shortlist are Sarah Ageno (JT Lady Jaguars) as well as the City Oilers’ duo of Rual Luak and Fayed Bbaale.

Fortebet is the headline sponsor with Jude Colour Solutions as the other long-term partner of these monthly awards whose purpose is to recognize and appreciate talent.