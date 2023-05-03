Three teenage golfers on the Uganda national junior golf team have been nominated among the best sports personalities for the month of April 2023 by Real Stars Sports Agency.

Team captain Joseph Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti and Abdul Kakeeto are the three golfers on the short list.

They are credited for guiding team Uganda to the 2023 Toyota junior world cup in Japan, alongside Ibrahim Ssemakula.

Juma Abiti | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda’s male team was second behind champions South Africa during the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf championships played at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo in Uganda.

Over four rounds, Abiti was outstanding with a combined gross mark of 308.

Reagan Joseph Akena swings off | Credit: David Isabirye

Abdul Kakeeto swings off | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Skipper Akena followed suit with 320, Kakeeto (323) and Ssemakula had 325.

Akena also shone with a hole-in-one shot struck during the opening round.

Only one golfer will be rewarded with the Fortebet Real Stars monthly award in the golf category.

There are five other different sports disciplines that will be rewarded on the day (Tuesday, 9th May 2023).

Football:

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Women football club), Charles Bbaale (Sports Club Villa) and Tony Kiberu (NEC) are the nominees in football.

Nyinagahirwa was top scorer of the FUFA Women super league with 12 goals as well as the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Kampala Queens won their first ever league title with 47 points as 2022 champions She Corporate and Olila High School were demoted to division two.

Bbaale has been on form for Sports Club Villa during the month that he scored crucial goals for the club against Soltilo Bright Stars, KCCA, Wakiso Giants and lately Vipers.

Kiberu scored four goals in four matches for NCE in the FUFA Big league against Booma, Northern Gateway, Kaaro Karungi and Adjumani.

Rugby:

Aaron Ofoywoth (Rugby Cranes Sevens) as well as Pius Ogena (Kobs) and Sydney Gongodyo (Black Pirates) are nominated in Rugby.

Kobs’ Pius Ogena in action

Kevin Awino and Consy Aweko are both nominated

Cricket:

The Victoria Pearls trio of Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko and Kevin Awino are all on the nominees’ list.

Netball:

Sharp shooter Christine Namulumba Kango of newly crowned Uganda Prisons Netbal club is on the short-list alongside KCCA’s Shadia Nassanga and Margret Bagala (National Insurance Corporation).

Joseph Chuma against Fayed Bbaale (right)

Basketball:

Sarah Ageno (JT Lady Jaguars) as well as the City Oilers’ duo of Rual Luak and Fayed Bbaale are the three basketball players nominated.

The awards ceremony take place on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at Lazio Restaurant, Naguru.

Betting firm Fortebet is the headline sponsor of these monthly awards with Jude Colour Solutions as the other partner.