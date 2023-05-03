Overview: Welden School and another group C opponent St Bernards Mannya learnt of their feat only hours to the draw after ruling by the USSSA executive body.

After learning of the opponents in group C, Welden School director Yasin Mugabe remains optimistic of reaching the knock out round.

Welden School Mbarara is pooled in group C alongside top seed Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive and St Bernards Mannya.

“Despite learning of our qualification feat late, we are prepared to give the best showing at the nationals and target reaching the knock out round” Mugabe revealed to Kawowo Sports Media moments after the draws in Kampala.

The national draws for the 2023 USSSA Football boys’ championship were held at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Wednesday, May 3.

Patrick Okanya (left) and Ayub Khalifani during the 2023 USSSA Football draws at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala | Credit: USSSA Media

There are 8 groups (A to H) with 8 teams each.

Schools start reporting at Nyakasura School, starting 6th May 2023. The tournament will end on 20th May 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende from Wakiso region is the reigning champion.

Kitende is pooled in group A with Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu and Nakaseke International.

Hosts Nyakasura (B), Kawempe Muslim (C), Jinja S.S (Buddo S.S), Mukono Kings (F), Jinja Progressive (G) and Kibuli S.S (H) were the seeded schools.

Full Groups:

A: St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International

St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International B: Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School

Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School C: Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara

Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara D: Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive

Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive E: Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea

Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea F: Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College

Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College G: Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School

Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School H: Kibuli S.S, Kihanga S.S, Kabalega S.S, Lotuke Seed, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nganwa High School, Mulusa Academy – Wobulenzi, Roya Giant High School – Mityana