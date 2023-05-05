Overview: Disciplines as Basketball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Hockey, Badminton and Girls’ football will be played at Mbarara High School and Ntare School in Mbarara city between 7th to 15th May 2023.

Competition : Fresh Dairy USSSA 2023 Games

The draws for the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA Games were held on Thursday, 4th May at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Basketball Boys:

There are four groups of eight schools per group.

Group A:

Group A boys has Buddo S.S, Nyakasura School, Ndejje S.S, Kyambogo College School, Seeta High School A-Level Campus, Mvara S.S and Mbogo Mixed School.

Group B:

Group B has the hosts Mbarara High School, Ssaku S.S, Hope S.S Nakirebe, St Josephs’ College Layibi, Amazima School and Aga Khan International School.

Group C:

In arguably the “group of death”, group C has a number of schools as St Cyprian Kyabakadde, Kibuli S.S, Elite High School Entebbe, Mbale S.S, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Kiira College Butiki, St Joseph’s Vocational school and a late comer.

Group D:

In group D, there is Bethel Covenant School, Kings College Buddo, Kabalega S.S, St Mary’s College Rushorooza, Kisubi Mapeera, Bugema Adventist school, Seroma Christian High School and Janan S.S.

Martin Saasita Paluku dribbles the ball for St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde

Girls:

Group A:

Group A for the girls has St Mary’s Kitende, Kakira S.S, Sacred Heart Mushanga, Janan S.S, St Mary’s Rusorooza, Seeta High School – Mukono, Iganga S.S and late comer 3.

Group B:

Group B has Buddo S.S, Lubiri S.S, Holycross Lake View, Hana International School, Ssaku S.S, Tororo Girls, Exodus College Wakiso and late-comer 2.

Group C:

Nabisunsa Girls School is among the girls in group C.

Others are Trinity College Nabingo, Hope Secondary Biira, Nabumali High School, St Maria Goreett Katende, Kyebambe Girls, Immaculate Heart Nakibare and Naalya S.S Lugazi.

Group D:

In group D, there is St Noa Girls School, Jinja S.S, Seroma Christian High School, Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, Kibuli S.S, MaryHill High School, Ndejje S.S and a latecomer 1.

Besides Basketball, the games in Mbarara city will also have Tennis (boys and girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Badminton (boys and girls), Hockey (boys and girls) as well as girls’ football.