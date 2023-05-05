Milton Karisa was the hero for Vipers as they snatched a late win over KCCA FC on Friday.

In a closely contested game played under the floodlights at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende, Karisa produced the decisive moment in the 89th minute.

Widely regarded as the title decider, the display on pitch showed no side wanted to lose and often physical contests were at disposal.

KCCA FC had the better attempts at goal but could not find the much desired outlet.

On the other hand, the hosts opted for a physical approach and indeed this helped to phase out some players like Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa and Saidi Mayanja.

Abdu Lawal had the first attempt of the game in the fourth minute but his effort from close range hit the base of the goal post.

On the opposite side, the first chance for the visitors fell to Rogers Mato who chose to shoot at goal rather than set up Tshisungu Kankonde who was approaching on the far side.

Mato once again had a glorious opportunity in the 28 minute but his strike sailed wide.

Karim Ndugwa nearly broke the deadlock two minutes after the half hour mark but he failed to connect to Isa Mubiru’s well laid cross.

KCCA FC had a penalty call two minutes later when Hillary Mukundane seemed to have fouled Mato in the area but referee Mashood Ssali waved play on.

The second stanza was even more physical and in the 52nd minute the game nearly turned into a fight.

Mustafa Mujjuzi charged into Mubiru and a brawl ensued. This led to the sending off of Vipers goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha.

Vipers too had a penalty call when Lawal seemed to have been brought down by Geoffrey Wassws but once again referee Ssali was not moved.

Okello who was off colour on the day should have fired KCCA in the lead when he went through on goal but his feeble strike was easily collected by goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

In the closing stages, the hosts were dominated and had two chances to claim all three points but could not find the outlet.

First, substitute Cromwell Rwothomio failed to score with the goal at his mercy and Lawal’s rebound was blocked.

The other chance fell to Martin Kizza who also could not find the target.

The breakthrough finally came with a minute on the clock when Karisa’s low drive went past goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Kankonde was sent off after their game when he punched the referee despite efforts from his teammates to restrain him.

The result means Vipers move to second place on 45 points same as KCCA FC but the former have a better goal difference.

SC Villa remain top of the table on 46 points but have played two more games than Vipers SC.