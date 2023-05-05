Ugandan baseball fanatic Dennis Kasumba will experience a possibly life-changing opportunity after he was invited to the Major League Baseball Draft League.

Kasumba – now an MLB hopeful – is primed for a shot at the draft league after long years of hard work and persistent effort.

The 18-year-old is an orphan who has been living with his grandmother Edith Nantenze in Gayaza after his mother fled and never returned.

After dropping out of school, he took up baseball at 14, his coach Paul Wafula helping him develop into a catcher, also playing at third base in the infield and in the outfield.

Kasumba will travel to the USA thanks to Ben Verlander – an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the “Flippin’ Bats” podcast – who initiated contact with teams and coaches to pick up the youngster.

In a tweet, Verlander said, “I have some GREAT news to share! As many of you know, I have been very invested in the journey of @KASUMBADENNIS4 from Uganda and getting him to the USA for baseball. Well… it’s happening! He has been invited to the MLB Draft League this year!!! I’m so happy for him.”

Kasumba’s dream is to become a Major League Baseball player. “I’m working hard because I have an aim to become an MLB player,” Kasumba told Los Angeles Times.