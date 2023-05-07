Overview: At the time Brig. Byekwaso took over, the national team (She Cranes) had already commenced preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup (due in Cape Town, South Africa), the national league was climaxing and there are plans to host the Africa netball cup and first men’s cup later this year.

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Acting president for Uganda Netball Federation (for 3 months) embarked on the first 15 days at the helm of administration for the netball sport in the country.

This followed a polite decision by Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo to step aside as the federation settles the dust with the regulators, National Council of Sport (NCS), amidst other issues at hand.

At the time Brig. Byekwaso took over, the national team (She Cranes) had already commenced preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup (due in Cape Town, South Africa), the national league was climaxing and there are plans to host the Africa netball cup and first men’s cup later this year.

Alluding fears of any misfortunes at the federation, Brig. Byekwaso has uttered a big assurance to the public.

“All is well at the Uganda Netball Federation. The national league ended well and our national team is in non-residential training for the World Cup” the UPDF official assured.

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Acting president Uganda Netball Federation addressing the media

Brig. Byekwaso made the assurance as she was publically addressing the media for the very first time at the headquarters of Netball in Uganda on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Flanked by Joan Smith, an official from World Netball (Regional development manager), Francis Banya (UNF CEO) and veteran Rosette Kaala, a UNF executive committee member, Brig. Byekwaso assured that the preparations for the She Cranes are going on smoothly.

“We have so far had smooth training sessions (non-residential) for the girls in Kamwokya and I have been there personally on a number of times. They only broke off for the regional clubs’ championship in Nairobi and will resume soon later” Brig. Byekwaso added.

She notified the public about the successful talks with National Council of Sports (NCS) and Ministry of Education & Sports to fully fund the national team preparations.

“We have had successful talks with NCS and the ministry of education & sports to fully take care of the team. A funding of 968M plus has been assured” she added.

Brig. Byekwaso also remarked about three sprung floor facilities that Government has promised to offer so that Uganda can be able to host international competitions.

L-R: Rosette Kaala, Francis Banya, Joan Smith and Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso addressing the media at the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) offices – Old Kampala, Mengo

Meanwhile, Joan Smith of World Netball concluded her three-day visit to Uganda on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The Namibian had traveled to Uganda to ascertain the level of readiness for the She Cranes prior to the 2023 Netball World Cup, among other duties at hand.

Smith held significant talks with the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the Commonwealth Association of Uganda, National Council of Sports (NCS) as well as the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“I want to thank the Uganda Netball Federation for the best reception. The purpose of my visit was to as tell Uganda population that the Netball World Cup is on and Uganda is ready to present a formidable team. There is a big assurance that World Netball will also extend some support as regards to finances for the She Cranes and prepare a couple of warm up games in Cape Town to ensure Uganda will compete with the strongest team possible.” Smith noted.

Joan Smith, a World Netball official addressing the media in Kampala city, Uganda

The Uganda Netball team broke off their training routine to allow players take part in the 2023 East Africa Netball Clubs championships due in Nairobi city, Kenya.

Uganda will be represented by three women teams and two men sides.

National Insurance Corporation (NIC), Prisons and Weyonje netball clubs are the women clubs whilst WOB and Kampala University will represent the men.

The regional clubs’ championship will take place between the 13th to 20th May 2023 at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi city in Kenya.