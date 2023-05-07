Nile Special Rugby Premier League – Round 17/18

Result: Kobs 57-10 Impis

Pius Ogena has been, and still is, absolutely terrific this season. On Saturday afternoon, the Kobs loose-forward scored a hat-trick to bring his tally to twenty-two tries. In doing so, he equalled a long-standing record held by teammates Allan Musoke and Justin Kimono.

All the tries in a fashion that is unique to him and his style of play. Ball in two hands. Quick break from behind the scrum catching defenders unaware. Beat everyone for pace and power. Try time!

Pius Ogena grounds the ball over the try line (with a little help from @ImpisRFC's Spencer Muhiire 😅). #KawowoUpdates #NileSpecialRugby #GutsGritGold pic.twitter.com/Vf6btjcPGj — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) May 7, 2023

With one match left to play, Ogena could eclipse Musoke and Kimono and set a new try-scoring record.

On the other hand, utility forward Amos Asiimire marked his 150th appearance for Impis in twelve years with a try.

It was a well-worked team try that summarised Impis’ performance this season; uneventful for most of the time, then explosive for a brief moment. From a turnover by Pius Mpoza inside their red zone, Impis slowly worked their way towards the Kobs try line. And before Kobs were penalised for tackler not releasing five minutes later, Impis had kept the ball alive for eighteen phases with both forwards and backs getting in on the action. Asiimire was in the right place at the right time to receive an offload from Mpoza to crash under the uprights.

Kobs and Impis played a routine match at Legends in the penultimate round of the 2023 Nile Special Rugby Premier League.

In perhaps the most crucial fixture of the weekend, Buffaloes condemned Rams to their first-ever relegation in eight years with an 18-08 defeat at Kyadondo. Rams are nine points behind Rhinos, with only five points available for the remainder of the season.

Full Matchday 17 Results:

Kobs 57-10 Impis

Stanbic Black Pirates 55-03 Walukuba Barbarians

Platinum Credit Heathens 27-11 Plascon Mongers

Jinja Hippos 36-16 Rhinos

Toyota Buffaloes 18-08 Rams