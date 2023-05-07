Overview: St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde is ready to compete and win the trophy. We want to again represent the country at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. The players have trained well and ready, head teacher Joseph Kamya stated.

Competition : Fresh Dairy USSSA 2023 Games

: Fresh Dairy USSSA 2023 Games Dates : 7 th – 15 th May

: 7 – 15 May Venue: Mbarara city (Mbarara High School & Ntare School)

St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde delegation departed for Mbarara city ahead of the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA Games on Sunday, May 7.

The team (Basketball boys) was officially flagged for the head teacher Joseph Kamya.

Kamya urged the players to work solidly in unison with the prime objective at hand of winning the championship as well as securing the much craved for slot at the 2023 East African Games in Rwanda.

“St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde is ready to compete and win the trophy. We want to again represent the country at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Rwanda. The players have trained well and ready” Kamya stated.

Josepp Kamya, head teacher St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde

The team head coach Zayed Yahaya and captain Hakim Abdul are also keen and eager to perform to the best of their expectations at the national games.

“We have injected in countless hours at training. The players are physically and mentally set for the job at hand” Yahaya who also handled the team last year revealed.

Hakim Abdul, the basketball captain for St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde

“As we set off, we are already prepared. We have a target to qualify for East Africa and leave the rest to God. We are very ready for the job at hand” skipper Abdul stated.

In arguably the “group of death”, St Cyprian Kyabakadde was pooled in group C alongside Kibuli S.S, Elite High School Entebbe, Mbale S.S, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Kiira College Butiki, St Joseph’s Vocational school and a late comer.

Other Groups:

Group A:

Group A boys has Buddo S.S, Nyakasura School, Ndejje S.S, Kyambogo College School, Seeta High School A-Level Campus, Mvara S.S and Mbogo Mixed School.

Group B:

Group B has the hosts Mbarara High School, Ssaku S.S, Hope S.S Nakirebe, St Josephs’ College Layibi, Amazima School and Aga Khan International School.

Group D:

In group D, there is Bethel Covenant School, Kings College Buddo, Kabalega S.S, St Mary’s College Rushorooza, Kisubi Mapeera, Bugema Adventist school, Seroma Christian High School and Janan S.S.

Girls:

Group A:

Group A for the girls has St Mary’s Kitende, Kakira S.S, Sacred Heart Mushanga, Janan S.S, St Mary’s Rusorooza, Seeta High School – Mukono, Iganga S.S and late comer 3.

Group B:

Group B has Buddo S.S, Lubiri S.S, Holycross Lake View, Hana International School, Ssaku S.S, Tororo Girls, Exodus College Wakiso and late-comer 2.

Group C:

Nabisunsa Girls School is among the girls in group C.

Others are Trinity College Nabingo, Hope Secondary Biira, Nabumali High School, St Maria Goreett Katende, Kyebambe Girls, Immaculate Heart Nakibare and Naalya S.S Lugazi.

Group D:

In group D, there is St Noa Girls School, Jinja S.S, Seroma Christian High School, Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, Kibuli S.S, MaryHill High School, Ndejje S.S and a latecomer 1.

Besides Basketball, the games in Mbarara city will also have Tennis (boys and girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Badminton (boys and girls), Hockey (boys and girls) as well as girls’ football.