Overview: In some of the boys’ basketball games played on match day 1 of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Games, St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde hammered Mbale S.S 75-34

The 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games got underway in Mbarara city on Monday, 8th May.

There was action in rugby (15’s), Hockey, girls’ football, badminton, table tennis, tennis and basketball.

The basketball games threw off at Mbarara High School and JOVOC courts for either gender.

There were no shocking results on the opening match day.

In some of the boys’ games played, St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde hammered Mbale S.S 75-34.

Buddo Secondary School were 53-24 winners over Fort Portal’s Nyakasura School.

Mbogo Mixed beat hosts Ntare School 65-26, Kings College Buddo lost 26-54 to Entebbe road based Bethel Convenant College.

Mengo Secondary was 43-31 victorious over Mbarara High School and Kibuli S.S overcame Elite High School 42-31, among other results.

Girls:

In some of the girls’ games played, Wakiso based St Mary’s Kitende recorded the biggest victory on the day, humiliating Kakira S.S 74-05.

Another Wakiso school, Buddo S.S overcame Lubiri S.S 40-05.

Nabisunsa Girls School smiled past Trinity College Nabingo 46-17 whilst Ssaku SS beat Sacred Heart Gulu 33-15.

West Nile’s Mvara Secondary School outwitted Mushanga S.S 44-03, Janan Bombo edged out Nyakasura School 33-31 and Iganga S.S overcame Rushoroza 23-07.

More games will be on Tuesday morning ahead of the official opening ceremony later in the afternoon.

These games are sponsored by Fresh Dairy Company and will run until the 15th May 2023.

The top schools will qualify to represent Uganda at the forthcoming 2023 East African championships in Huye city, Rwanda this August.

Day 1 Results:

Boys:

St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde 75-34 Mbale Secondary School

Buddo Secondary School 53-24 Nyakasura School

Mbogo Mixed 65-26 Ntare High

Kings College Buddo 26-54 Bethel Convenant College

Mengo Secondary 43-31 Mbarara High School

Kibuli S.S 42-31 Elite High School

Kabalega S.S 13-44 Janan Bombo

St Peters Tororo 31-49 Aga Khan International

Jinja S.S 16-14 Layibi

Ndejje S.S 45-21 Nabumali S.S

Masaka Secondary School 28-32 Mapeera

Hope S.S 51-29 Amazima S.S

Girls:

St Mary’s Kitende 74-05 Kakira Secondary School

Buddo S.S 40-05 Lubiri Secondary School

Nabisunsa Girls School 46-17 Trinity Nabingo

Ssaku SS 33-15 Sacred Heart

Mvara Secondary School 44-03 Mushanga S.S

Nyakasura School 31-33 Janan Bombo

Rushoroza 07-23 Iganga S.S