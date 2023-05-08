Record Champions and favourites Kawempe Muslim SS had a perfect start to the 2023 Fresh Diary Secondary School games after registering a comfortable win over Panyandoli SS on Monday.

The Kampala based school made light work of Panyandoli, winning 4-0 to set the tone in Group H.

Hadijah Nandago orchestrated the damage in the game played at Mbarara High I Playground.

She scored a hat trick while the other goal came from defender and team captain Samalie Nakacwa.

In the same group, Buhobe SS won 2-0 against Moroto High School while Sheema Girls won with the same scoreline against Bishop Maraka College.

In the other games played on the opening day, defending Champions St. Noa walloped Masaka SS 5-0, 2018 Winners Gadaffi Integrated Academy earned a 3-0 victory over Bishop Comboni College while Rines SS defeated Shammah High School 4-1.

Ntare High School is the host for this year’s edition that will run up to 14th May 2023.

Full Results from Day One