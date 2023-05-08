Overview: The maiden continental Africa breaking championship will take place in Morocco (Rabat city) on the 12th and 13th May 2023. The championship is also a qualifier to the Paris 2024 Olympics/

The Uganda national DanceSport team (Dance Cranes) has been officially flagged off for the first ever Africa breaking championship due in Rabat city, Morocco in Northern Africa (12th to 13th May 2023).

The delegation of nine (six players and three officials) was flagged off on Monday, May 8, 2023 in Kampala city.

The players on the team are Ronald “Bboy Ndwaula” Ndawula, Samuel “Bboy Saman” Ziraye, Steven “Bboy Pencil” Opio, Fahadhi Bboy “Bboy Fahadhi” Kiryowa, Faruk “Bboy Skoolboy Faruk” Luleti and Frank “Bboy Jogo” Kimuli.

The head coach of this team is Edrine Serwakulya.

The delegation will be led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda DanceSport Federation (UDSF) Barnabas Ssebuyungo.

Barnabas Ssebuyungo, the CEO of Uganda DanceSport Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

Another official, Mark Kaweesi is one of the international breaking judges appointed by the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) to adjudicate at this continental championship which will take place on Friday, 12th May 2023 and climax on the subsequent day.

The continental championship will also act as the qualifier to the Paris 2023 Olympic qualifier.