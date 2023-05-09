Overview: Against Ndejje S.S, Buddo was dominate, winning three of the four periods played thanks to Luc Mushengezi, Martin Saasita, Emmanuel Mukisa, Patrick Valerie, James Obrack and the towering Koko Makur Kok.

Buddo Secondary School basketball boys’ team recorded their second victory at the on-going Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools games in Mbarara city on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A convincing 51-34 win inspired John Omondi and Jackson Okisai’s coached side to their second win.

This followed a 53-24 victory over Nyakasura school on match day one.

Ndejje S.S players shields the ball away from Buddo’s opponent

Against Ndejje S.S, Buddo was dominate, winning three of the four periods played.

Buddo S.S opened with a 15-05 win in the first period.

They built the lead with 16-07 victory by the half way break, making it 31-12.

In the third quarter, Buddo S.S still won 14-11 to extend the lead to 45-23.

Ndejje S.S gallantly took the fourth period 11-06 but it was little too late to make a comeback in the game played at Mbarara High School courts.

John Omondi and Jackson Okisai watch Buddo S.S’ game from the touchline

Buddo’s Luc Mushengezi, Martin Saasita, Emmanuel Mukisa, Patrick Valerie, James Obrack and the towering Koko Makur Kok were inspirational.

Ndejje S.S’ Jude Onyang and Michael Wamani scored the points apiece.

John Omondi, head coach for Buddo team was humbled for the second win, which builds them up to the rest of the matches in the championship.

“As defending champions, it is good to win every game convincingly. The players gave their bet and we look set for the next match in the pipeline” Omondi revealed.

Buddo SS against Ndejje S.S at Mbarara High School playground

Other matches:

Meanwhile, in the other boys’ basketball results; Nabumali High school fell 38-55 to Ntare school. St Henry’s College Kitovu edged Kiira College Butii 29-28.

Entebbe road based Bethel Covenant College won 46-24 against Kabalega S.S as St Peter’s Toror won 35-34 over Amazima School.

St Joseph’s College Layibi lost 45-52 to Aga Khana International whilst Mbale S.S lost 20-58 to Elite High School, Entebbe.

The games resume on Wednesday, 10th May 2023.